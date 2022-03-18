The First Day Of Spring Will Be Blooming With Good Times For These 4 Signs

Springtime is my favorite time of the year. This season is really when I start to feel like the year has truly began, which makes sense, because in astrology, the spring equinox/Aries season is considered to be the start of the astrological new year. As the very first sign of the zodiac, Aries is a cardinal fire sign eager to push things forward, which is precisely why this season tends to feel so active and dynamic. The days become longer, the flowers begin to bloom again, and the air just feels different. While each zodiac sign will notice this assertive energy emerge somewhere in their birth charts, the zodiac signs that will be affected the most by the March 20, 2022 spring equinox will be the cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn).

In astrology, each of the cardinal signs coincide with the start of the equinoxes of each season: Aries begins spring, Cancer begins summer, Libra begins fall, and Capricorn begins winter. The reason for this is because each of these four zodiac signs are each looking to initiate something fresh and new in their own way, which is something that Aries season can effectively support for each of them. As a cardinal sign, you thrive when you’re being prompted to push something forward, so get ready, because your time has come. Here’s how each of the cardinal signs can expect to be affected by the March 20, 2022 spring equinox:

aislan13/E+/Getty Images

Aries

After a complete trip around the sun, your season is finally here again, and you’ll definitely be feeling it the most out of everyone. As the sun travels through your first house of self, you’ll be feeling eager to assert yourself in your typical, fiery fashion without allowing anything or anyone to stand in your way. After a long winter season, the sun’s ingress into your first house will offer you a burst of energy, and allow you to prioritize your own ambitions with confidence and enthusiasm. While this is a great time to get new projects off the ground, it’ll still be important to pace yourself — you have a tendency to go a little overboard, and you don’t want to hit burnout before your season’s over.

Cancer

On March 20, the sun will shift into your 10th house of career and public image, offering you a surge in energy and confidence in this area of your birth chart. As a cardinal, water sign, people oftentimes underestimate your ambition, but your Aries-ruled 10th house says it all. You like to be in charge, and you tend to do exceptionally well in leadership roles — which is something you may find becomes more prominent during this year’s spring equinox. In fact, since the sun rules over acknowledgement, you may find that there are more eyes on you during this season than usual, and for good reason. You’re good at what you do, and it deserves to be acknowledged — just try not to bite off more than you can chew now, since you’ll likely have your plate full.

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

Libra

As the sister sign of Aries, this season will be emphasizing the qualities you oftentimes have difficulty leaning into, which is precisely why it’s so beneficial. As the sun shifts into your seventh house of relationships on March 20, your romantic partnerships will become a main priority for the majority of this season. As the Venus-ruled cardinal sign of the zodiac, you actively seek to initiate connection in your life, and since Aries is a cardinal fire sign, you’ll likely notice the connections you begin now really hit the ground running. While this is a beneficial time to partner up, it will also be important to remember not to over-prioritize connection during this time — the best relationship you’ll ever have is definitely the one you have with yourself.

Capricorn

On March 20, the sun will shift into your fourth house of home and family, emphasizing your life behind the scenes. While this may not necessarily be a time where you’re prioritizing your career, it’s an important time to get your domestic matters in order, and the cardinal, fiery energy of this season definitely supports that. During Aries season, you may be feeling more inclined to unplug and withdraw, which is incredibly essential for you, as the goal-oriented, productive sign of the zodiac. Allow yourself to use this time to assess some of your non-work related career goals: How satisfied are you with your private world? Now is the perfect time to make some adjustments.