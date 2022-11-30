It’s the end of the year, and you know what that means — lots of parties, gift exchanges, and Spotify Wrapped graphics taking over your timeline. You don’t have to tap through IG Stories long to know the annual musical event made its return on Nov. 30, and this time, the platform is taking the end-of-the-year wrap-up to another level with even more Artist Message videos than 2021. If your fave is one of the thousands of artists who made a personalized video, you’re probably wondering where to find Spotify Wrapped Artist Messages for a special thank you video. Here’s what you need to know — and why you might not have any at all.

Spotify always finds new ways to make Wrapped feel like an event, and 2022 is no exception. The Artist Messages feature, which launched in 2021, allows an artist’s top listeners to receive a heartfelt video message as a special “thank you” to fans. The artist must make an appearance in your Top 10 in order to receive one, and some of the messages are so casual it almost feels like you’re on FaceTime with your fave. This year, the feature is back with over 40,000 Artist Messages, which, if you didn’t know, is a major increase from the roughly 100 artists who submitted a video last year.

Depending on what you Top Artists list for 2022 looks like, you could receive a sweet video from your most beloved hitmakers like BLACKPINK, J Balvin, and Taylor Swift.

Some of the message are just really, really sweet. Billie Eilish had some kind words to share with the fans that have “shown [her] support this year and over the years,” and Shania Twain even called her listeners “queens.” If any of these artists are sitting at the top of your Wrapped, you might be waiting for video to pop up at any moment, but it doesn’t quite work like that. Here’s what you can do to retrieve yours, and what it could mean if you can’t find any.

Where To Find Spotify Wrapped Artist Messages

To open your Artist Messages, the first thing you’ll need to do is navigate to the Home Feed under the Wrapped banner in your Spotify app to find out whether or not you’re eligible for a video from your faves. If you are, you’ll see an option that says “Your Artist Messages.” Tap the button, and watch as the memorable video messages come rolling in.

If you’re lucky enough to get a thank you, you can expect to have at least two messages from two different artists waiting for you. Users can receive up to 10 Artist Messages from 10 artists.

Courtesy of Spotify

Why Don’t I Have Spotify Wrapped Artist Messages?

Just because an artist is featured in your Spotify Wrapped doesn’t mean you automatically get a thank you. According to Spotify, listeners only have access to video messages if at least two of the artists in their Top 10 have submitted videos. That means if only one of your faves made a video, you won’t receive the specialized video even if you were one of the their top listeners of the year.

If you didn’t receive a thank you, it’s fair to assume that not enough of your faves made a video, or none of the artists in your Top 10 made a video at all. It’s kind of a bummer, but it just means you’ll have to go even harder on your streams for next year.