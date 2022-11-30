Between Beyoncé’s show-stopping return to music and the highly anticipated release of Taylor Swift’s Midnights, 2022 has been pretty good to music stans. But depending on when your album of the year dropped, your Spotify Wrapped might not reflect that. ICYDK, Spotify stops collecting data leading up to the rollout of Wrapped, which is why the song that’s been taking over your recent playlists probably didn’t crack the top. So when does Spotify Wrapped stop counting for 2022, anyway? Here’s what you need to know.

Spotify Wrapped made its grand return on Nov. 30, and while the hype around the musical event gets bigger and bigger every year, if your fave artists don’t end up at the top of your list, it could end up feeling like a let down. Because Spotify doesn’t track your listening habits for the whole year, your results might not be an accurate representation of the music you’ve been listening to lately — or even the music you haven’t been listening to lately. That being said, Spotify spends most of the year tracking the artists, songs, and podcasts you’ve listened to, so while your Wrapped might not reflect how you’re feeling today, it should reflect at least most of your musical ~eras~ throughout the year.

According to Spotify, tracking for this year’s Wrapped began in January 2022 and ended a few weeks before the launch on Nov. 30. It’s unclear how many weeks counts has “a few,” but given that most of the major music drops from this year were (thankfully) released before November, your stats should be fairly accurate.

Courtesy of Spotify

Some of the biggest artists and albums to look out for on your Wrapped include Harry Styles’ Harry’s House and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which were both released in May 2022, as well as The Weeknd’s Dawn FM from January, and of course Beyoncé’s hit album Renaissance, which was released in July. If you’re a certified Swiftie, you might’ve been worried that Tay missed the deadline with the Oct. 21 release of her 10th studio album Midnights, but luckily that’s not the case.

As for the albums that may not have made the cut, Drake and 21 Savage’s collab project Her Loss was released on Nov. 4, so depending on when the tracking officially ended, there’s a chance you won’t see any of their joint tracks on your round-up. Brockhampton’s farewell albums, The Family and TM, were both released on Nov. 17 and therefore likely missed the tracking deadline.

Probably the biggest bummers of them all, though, are the upcoming releases of RM’s debut studio album Indigo, and SZA’s sophomore album S.O.S, which are both due out after Spotify Wrapped has sent out its last Artist Messages in December 2022. Thankfully, they don’t have to be counted to be enjoyed.