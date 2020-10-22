36 Space Cowgirl Costume Captions For Instagram That Are Cute & Cosmic
Out of this world.
Your friends may be dressing up like ghosts and witches this Halloween, but you plan to take a more cosmic route. You're going to toss on some glittery leggings, a cowboy hat, and a shiny vest and pretend you're the coolest space cowgirl in the entire universe. Once you're all dressed up, you'll capture some new #content in front of streamers and likely need some Instagram captions for space cowgirl costume pics.
Don't feel like you need to jet-set all over the galaxy to find a caption so cute and clever. Everything you're looking for is right here, along with a few photo ideas to recreate in your not-so-spooky costume. First, you'll want to set up a backdrop, which can be made of sparkly streamers or a white sheet. From there, you'll want to pose with props that remind you of outer space. This could be a Buzz Lightyear action figure, a lamp that looks like the moon, a Baby Yoda stuffed animal, or even a shooting star that you made out of paper and attached to a popsicle stick. As the self-timer goes off on your camera, act as if you just discovered a new planet, or are the strong barrier between the evil in the galaxy and your adorable alien friends. Edit the #content you get with a hazy filter or one that adds glitter to your outfit. Then, post it on Instagram with a caption that's cosmic, cute, and clever. It’s as *stellar* as that.
- "Do these leggings make it look like I'm exploring the galaxy?"
- "Out here looking for Joey Tribbiani's imaginary friend."
- "Wanna be my space cowboy?"
- "Feeling cute, might explore the galaxy later."
- "I'm going to spend Halloween hopping from one planet to the next."
- "Love you to the moon and to Saturn." — Taylor Swift, "seven"
- "What are you doing on this side of the galaxy?"
- "Making alien friends like it's my full-time job."
- "The perk of being a space cowgirl is you can befriend Baby Yoda."
- "I'm all dressed up like a space cowgirl, and have nowhere to go."
- "I'll tip my glittery hat to that."
- "Would you rather go to outer space or the bottom of the ocean?"
- "Be right back. Riding my horse to the moon."
- "Has anyone seen my space horse?"
- "You can have your space, cowboy." — Kacey Musgraves, "Space Cowboy"
- "The wild, wild universe is calling my name."
- "My first mission as space cowgirl will be to declare Pluto a planet again."
- "Step aside, Guardians of the Galaxy. There's a new space cowgirl in town."
- "Howdy, partner. Fancy meeting you on this planet."
- "There can only be one space cowgirl in this cosmic town."
- "The more glitter that's in your costume, the merrier."
- "Sorry, can you repeat that? I was spacing out."
- "Some of my costume ideas are just out of this world."
- "The superlative for most stellar costume probably goes to me."
- "Taking my love for astrology to a whole new level."
- "Give me some outer space, please."
- "What kind of shower does a space cowgirl take? A meteor shower."
- "I decided I was done with Earth, so I became a space cowgirl."
- "Gravity is overrated, right?"
- "Full disclosure: I may wear this costume even when it's not Halloween."
- “Cowboy hats and space boots are the dynamic duo of the year.”
- “She’s got a little bit of everything.”
- “Tag a gal who’s ready for an adventure.”
- “Who says cowgirls are only for the rodeo?”
