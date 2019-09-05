Being part of Greek life on campus means always having a calendar full of social events to attend with your sisters. Of course, there are also those moments when you’re chilling at the house and watching a movie with your sorority besties on a Friday night. Either way, you’ll want to document all of these special moments with your sisters on social media. Whether you’re taking videos during sorority recruitment or snapping some selfies while you’re studying for an exam, have these cute sorority captions for Instagram ready to go so you’re ready to post ASAP.

You never know when a picture-perfect moment will happen, and these memories are the ones you’ll want to keep forever. After all, these aren’t just your sorority sisters, but your sisters for life. While recruitment can seem like a long process, it’s all worth it to find your home away from home and the people who will make your college years some of the best years of your life. From semi-formals and all the casual hangs you’re going to have in the library with your gal pals to photos of you posing with your sisterhood's wooden letters or running a 5K for an amazing cause, you’ll have so many amazing experiences with your sisters to fill up your camera roll over the years — which leaves you with the problem of coming up with a unique and witty sorority Instagram caption for each.

So, to help you share all those glowing selfies, matching OOTD snaps, and candid shots in the cafeteria on the ‘Gram, here are 40 sorority Instagram captions to help get you started. Pro tip: do yourself a favor and save the ones you like most in a note on your phone so you’re ready to share at an Insta-worthy moment’s notice. You can even keep a few tucked away for special occasions you've been dreaming about, like when you meet your little for the first time or graduate from college. Those are the times you should remember that this bond isn't just for four years — it's for forever.

Peter Griffith/Stone/Getty Images

"Sister, sister." "Go Greek. Find your people." "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn "On Wednesdays, we wear our letters." "Girls just want to have sisters." "Just a couple of girls with big goals." "Empower the women around you." "You're one in a watermelon." "Make your sisters proud." "Hanging on campus with your sisters is always a good idea." "You're the avocado to my toast." "It's way better doing things together." "Sister time is good for the soul." "Thanks for being my non-biological sister." "Life is better with sisters and some good food." "I've got sunshine, my sisters, and good feelings." "It's all fun and games when you're with your little." "Doing this sweet thing called recruitment." "Messy buns and getting stuff done." "*Loves being with her sisters.*" "It's a forever kind of thing." "Words cannot espresso how much you mean to me." "This sisterhood looks so good on you." "A new semester calls for new pics with my sisters." "My people." "We're too rad for you." "You glow girl." "But first, let's join a sorority." “Who wants to get some Kappa-ccinos?” “I’m an Omega fan of my sisters.” “These sisters are Beta than the rest.” “Start each day like it’s your Bid Day.” “This is the best chapter of my story.” “We were born to wear letters.” “Standing out, but never standing alone.” “I heard your vibe attracts your tribe. It’s true.” “Friends by chance, sisters by choice.” “Matching tees, but make it fashion.” “Nothing is stronger than a bond between sisters.” “Now presenting: My ride or dies.”