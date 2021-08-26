Joining a sorority can feel like one exciting reveal after another. It starts with Bid Day when you find out which house you’ll be joining, and continues with the Big Little reveal when you’re finally given your pledge family. As a Big, you’re there to mentor your Little and welcome them in with arms wide open, which is why you may need some TikTok ideas for sorority Big Little reveals to really show your new sis how much you care.

For some sororities, the Big Little reveal is a week-long event. Leading up to the big day, surprise your sis with various gift baskets filled with their fave candy, a cute tote bag, and even some tees with their letters on them. On the final day, you’ll want to have a matching outfit planned so you can immediately take some family photos together after you’ve revealed yourself. Since everyone is trying to be as creative and unique as possible, it can be hard coming up with fresh ideas on your own.

Luckily, TikTok has so many Big Little reveal videos filled with ideas that’ll inspire you. There are even some adorable ideas for the exact moment you surprise your sis and reveal which Big they’re getting. Everything you need to prepare is right here with this list of eight Big Little reveals on TikTok.

01 These Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-Themed Costumes TikTok It’s easy to provide your sis with some matching tees to wear on Big Little reveal day, but TikToker @nannersrose took it one step further by providing her Little with a costume. It’s not just any costume, though, but something from the movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. If you’ve bonded with your sis over a movie you love, you might want to think of a themed group costume for your pledge family photo.

02 This Surprise Box Reveal For the surprise part of the Big Little reveal, wrap up a cardboard box that you can pop out of. Use cute wrapping paper and bows to really make it look like a giant present. Just make sure the top is covered with something like tissue paper so it’s easy to break through and you don’t get stuck like TikToker @carsonroot4.

03 Pledge Family Themes TikToker @kdcofc has rounded up some super cute pledge family themes that you and your Little can dress up as. For instance, there’s a Mean Girls theme with pink shirts (obvi) that say “I’m a Little duh” and “I’m a Big duh.” Just don’t forget the mouse ears. The Grey’s Anatomy theme is also super cute with matching scrubs and some “Pick me. Choose me. Love me” signs you can hold up.

04 Little Basket Ideas If you need some inspo for what to put in your Little’s basket throughout the week, TikToker @thedeadbxch can help. Looking at all of the different baskets in this TikTok can give you ideas for snacks and goodies you may have totally forgotten about. There’s also some ideas on how to decorate your basket each day with fun garlands and pom-poms.

05 Poses For Your Pledge Family Photo TikTok After your Big Little reveal, it’s time for a pledge family photoshoot. Take some inspiration from TikToker @xoxogossipgirl024’s video for cute pose ideas. If you’ve got a big family with a Little, Big, Grand Big (G-Big), and GG-Big, capture a plandid of you all walking hand in hand down the street. If your campus has a fountain or gorgeous quad, get a pic all together in front of that as well a shot featuring all your matching ‘fits.

06 Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” Turn your Big Little reveal into a TikTok reveal by making a video together. Dua Lipa’s song “Levitating” is perfect for this. All you need to do is record your Little at the beginning, like TikToker @kenna.mo. For the lyrics “you want me,” record yourself lip syncing along, and when it’s time for the lyrics “I want you, baby,” that’s when you record yourselves together hugging.

07 The “Let’s Move Out” Trend Another fun idea for a Big Little TikTok reveal is to use the “let’s move out” sound. It’s perfect for dorm room reveals and Big Little ones as well. Just record your Little’s room before, like TikToker @beccadipaolo, and close the door. After the explosion sound, open up the door to reveal how you’ve decorated it all with gift baskets and goodies.