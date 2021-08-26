Everything you’ve done for rush week has been leading up to Bid Day. That’s when you finally find out what house you’ll be joining as a new member. It’s also when you get to meet your fellow pledges and spend some quality time bonding with your sisters. Basically, Bid Day is an exciting journey from start to finish with so many memories to capture, so you’ll need to have some sorority captions for Bid Day on hand to help you document it all on Instagram.

Typically, Bid Day begins with the rushees finding out their houses all together. This is an exciting moment that’s perfect for a cute reveal video, so you’ll want to find some inspiration from #BamaRush TikTok for how you’d like to film yours. One way is to set up your camera to capture your initial reaction, like TikToker @erinmbookout. Another cute idea from TikToker @sidnee.beavers is to have your fellow friends who are rushing predict what house you’ll end up in before the final reveal at the end. Whatever way you go, you’ll need a good sorority Bid Day caption for when you want to post it on TikTok.

After you’ve been told which house you’re a new member of, you’ll join your sisters for a fun-filled day of binding activities like bowling and a scavenger hunt. For all the group selfies in your matching tees and candid snaps of you laughing, use some cute sorority sister quotes to post a Bid Day photo dump. Since you’ll want to remember this special day for years to come, feel free to take as many pictures and videos as you like. You’ll be prepared to share them all at the end of the night with these 45 sorority captions.

Congressional Quarterly/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images