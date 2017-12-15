If you live in a place where it snows, you may have already experienced your first snowfall of the year. As soon as you see your first snowflake, you take that as a personal invite from Mother Nature herself to go outside and enjoy. Your vision of the perfect snowy day may include snow tubing, making a snowman, and wrapping up the afternoon with a mug of hot chocolate with marshmallows. You love looking at that fresh, untouched blanket of snow and all the activities that come with a snow day, which is why you need snow puns to use for your Instagram captions.

You won’t be late to the snow party if you’re prepared ahead of time with everything you need. Have your boots, cozy layers, and a few snow puns ready so you can be out the door in no time.

Why puns, though? Well, not only can a funny snow caption win over your followers and rake in the likes (which is an added bonus), but it just so happens that "snow" is a great word for puns. For instance, there’s snow much fun to be had outside in the winter, and you need to document it all. You could be having a snowball fight with your squad, or making snow angels with bae. Don't pause the fun to come up with your own snow puns. The fresh snowfall may only last for a little bit before it gets shoveled or melts away, so use any of these clever snow puns as your Instagram captions.

Shutterstock

"It's always snow much fun when I’m with you.” "Dance with me like we’re at a snow-ball." "Getting your pants wet is snow laughing matter." "Ice to meet you, Snowman." "After this, I’m sitting by the fire and enjoying the festivi-teas." "Coming home after a snow day = the snuggle is real." "TFW you’ve got snow way out." “Forever melting for you.” "There’s *snow* place like home sweet home." "Enjoying a little frost-tea this morning." "OK, icy what you did there." "Snow happens whether you like it or not." "My favorite kind of snow is Jon Snow." "So, Frosty… water you up to in the spring?" "Sippin’ hot tea with my hottie." "I've fallen for you, so I guess I’ll make a snow angel while I’m down here." "You know I love you [snowflake emoji] much." "License to chill." "Just like a snowflake, you are one of a kind." "What time is it? It’s snow-time!" "I love you, snow matter what." "Check your elf before you wreck your elf." "Believe me, the snowman doesn’t carrot all.” "I'm s-mitten with you." "It's snow secret, our squad is brr-illliant." "There's a whole lot of glove here." "I glove you.” “Don’t coat me on that.” “It’s a winter-ful life.” “It was mitten in the stars.” “Freeze the day.” “The best things in life are freeze.” “Flake it ‘til you make it.” “Everyday I’m shovelin’.” “Say it ain’t snow.” “Go with the snow.” “There’s snow one like you.” “Don’t flurry, be happy.” “After all is sled and done, I still love winter.” “I came, I thaw, I conquered.” “I’ll snow myself out.” “It was love at frost sight.” “You mean snow much to me.” “I’m antisnowsocial in the winter.” “You are the coolest person I snow.”