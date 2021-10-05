With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to face your fears and embrace spooky season. For some people, that may mean visiting a haunted drive-thru or spending the day at a pumpkin patch with your ghoul crew. Those are all traditional haunts, but horror movie fans can take the spirit of the season one step further by spending the night at the original Silence of the Lambs house. That’s right, the home used as Buffalo Bill’s house in the iconic horror film is now available to rent for anyone brave enough to enter — and it’s the ultimate Halloween stay.

When you book a stay at Buffalo Bill’s house, you and up to seven of your friends will have access to the four-bedroom home that was used as an actual filming location. The Perryopolis, Pennsylvania house is now owned by Chris Rowan, who is an art director, prop stylist, and horror movie-lover. Rowan purchased the Buffalo Bill house with the hopes of one day making it a “cinematic destination” for Silence of the Lambs fans and has plans for some guided tours of Buffalo Bill’s house in 2022 for anyone who wants to check out the home, but is too scared to stay there.

If you do want to stay there, get ready for an experience of a lifetime. Similar to the Scream house, which is currently available to rent through Airbnb, Buffalo Bill’s house will make any guest feel like they’ve stepped inside the movie and are a part of it. The interior has numerous nods to The Silence of the Lambs like newspaper clippings and Buffalo Bill-inspired throw pillows, so feel free to plan an Insta-worthy photoshoot during your stay. You could grab a selfie with the life-sized Hannibal Lecter replica in the corner or recreate the scene where Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) first meets Clarice (Jodie Foster) at the front door. To really fit in with the house, dress up as your favorite character and dance around to “Goodbye Horses” by Q Lazzarus like Bill did.

Don’t forget to explore the creepy basement downstairs. While there is no actual well, the eerie room is filled with mannequins and a sewing machine to give you the feeling that Buffalo Bill is nearby. You can also find a death's-head hawkmoth on display in the dining room, and for fun, there’s a fully-stocked game room with a pool table and arcade machines.

If you are brave enough to stay where Buffalo Bill would keep his victims, rates start at $595 per night for four guests, but prices vary depending on the time of year as well as how many people you bring along. A Halloween stay for up to eight people will cost you about $2,195, which might be well worth it for a unique Halloween you will remember forever. In addition, the house is currently offering a 13% off stays with the code 13OFFBILL until Oct. 31.

Keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you should wait until you’re fully vaccinated to travel, so this might give you a chance to plan out the perfect Silence of the Lambs vacay in the future. As always, make sure to follow any local COVID-19 guidelines. Of course, while you’re in Pennsylvania, you’ll want to use the opportunity to explore some of the other filming locations from the Silence of the Lambs film as well.

The Allegheny County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Pittsburgh was used as the location of the holding cell for Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Located only an hour away from Perryopolis, it’s where he eventually escapes from. There’s also the Bradford Court apartments in Pittsburgh, which is where Catherine Martin (Brooke Smith) is abducted by Buffalo Bill. In Homestead, Pennsylvania, you’ll be able to see the location of Moxley’s Drugs on 8th Ave as well.

While those are all fun pitstops you can make on your very own Silence of the Lambs tour, if you’re looking for some real-life haunts, the Silence of the Lambs house is located near a few as well. Buffalo Bill’s house is located very close to the creepy Layton Tunnel. Legend has it if you drive through, you may just see a ghost or two. There’s also the Providence Meeting House Cemetery, which was a Quaker meeting house back in the day. If you’re a foodie, you could even map out where to get some delicious regional fare like hoagies from Wawa and traditional cheesesteaks. You’ll be so full, you can leave the liver and fava beans off the menu.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.