You know what they say — there’s no place like home, especially if your home smells like Shake Shack. OK, I don’t think anyone has ever said that before, but once you’ve copped the burger giant’s new limited-edition candle collab with this luxury home brand, you can officially make it a thing. Here’s the rundown on where to buy the Shake Shack x Apotheke candles that smell like burgers and fries.

Get ready to crave Shake Shack 24/7, because your house is about to smell like those good-good burgers, fries, and shakes all day long. The first-of-its-kind Burger and Fries Duo collection from Shake Shack and luxury home fragrance brand Apotheke launched on May 12, and features two delicious limited-edition scents inspired your Shake Shack faves. The first scent, called Burger In The Park, contains hints of green grass, daffodil, oakwood, and more to capture the unique scent of enjoying a ShackBurger in NYC’s Madison Square Park on a sunny spring day.

Meanwhile the second candle, called Shake & Fries, uses ingredients like sea salt, fried potato, sweet vanilla, and more to recreate the beloved smell of Shake Shack’s crinkle-cut fries and creamy milkshake combo. Is it normal for a candle to make you hungry?

Both scents come in a minimalistic green candle holder labeled “Apotheke x Shake Shack,” and have an estimated burn time of 23-25 hours. The Burger and Fries Duo is definitely an essential for any Shake Stack stan, but how can you snag the limited edition scents for your home before it’s too late? Here’s what you need to know.

Starting May 12, you can buy the flavorful (although not edible) candles on the Apotheke website while supplies last. The Burger and Fries Duo can only be purchased in a set of two for $42, and all orders are available for nationwide shipping. It’s unclear how many candles were made for this drop, but according to this Reel posted to the official Apotheke Instagram account, it looks like the company is stocked up on inventory. Still, it’s probably best to play it safe and grab your Apotheke x Shake Shack set ASAP, because no one can resist a good candle, especially one that smells like crinkle-cut fries.

When it comes to aromas, Shake Shack and Apotheke definitely know what they’re doing. If you’re down to expand your candle collection with some out-there flavors, you can buy the new set and fill your home with the mouthwatering scent of burgers, fries, and shakes with the new Burger and Fries candle duo.