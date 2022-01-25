Shake Shack’s New Buffalo Cheese Fries Are The Ultimate Side

Get ready to heat up your go-to bites in 2022 with some spicy AF offerings. Shake Shack’s new Buffalo Spiced Cheese Fries and Buffalo Chicken Sandwich will hit menus nationwide on Jan. 28, but you can give tour taste buds a sneak preview if you’re looking to heat things up ASAP. The menu items will only be available for a limited time, so it’s a good idea to a taste of the crispy bites before they disappear.

Shake Shack unveiled its new Buffalo Spiced Cheese Fries and Buffalo Chicken Sandwich on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and the menu items are the ultimate sides when you want to spice up lunch or dinner. The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich puts a twist on Shake Shack’s Chicken Shack, and it features hand-breaded and seasoned chicken breast cooked sous vide (which BTW, is meant to prevent over-cooking, per the brand). The chicken breast is coated in Buffalo sauce — Shake Shack’s take on the OG hot sauce with stronger vinegar flavors and notes of garlic — and finished with ranch sauce, pickles, and shredded lettuce. It’s all sandwiched between a toasted potato bun, so you might not get as messy as you would getting your heat fix with sauced-up wings. Pricing starts at $7.79.

Oh, and if you didn’t notice, the fast food chain took the liberty of ending the ranch versus blue cheese debate — all of the new Buffalo items are served with a ranch sauce meant to “complement the custom spice blend in [Shake Shack’s] Buffalo sauce.”

Shake Shack

Of course, no Shake Shack order is complete without some fries. The new Buffalo Spiced Cheese Fries put a spin on Shake Shack’s Crinkle Cut Fries. The spicy item features crinkle-cut fries covered in cheese sauce and a dash of Buffalo seasoning. It comes with ranch sauce on the side for all your dippin’ needs, and pricing for the cheese fries starts at $4.79.

Shake Shack's new Buffalo Cheese Fries and Chicken Sandwich will heat things up.

Don’t need all that cheese with your spice? No problem. Shake Shack also has plain Buffalo Spiced Fries, which are dusted in that Buffalo seasoning and also served with ranch sauce to cool you down.

You can get an early taste of Shake Shack’s Buffalo collection menu items when you order through the Shake Shack app beginning Jan. 25, and the offerings will be available at nationwide Shake Shack locations from Jan. 28 through April 25. Before you head out to get your taste of the new Shake Shack Buffalo menu items to heat up 2022, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.