It may be Libra season, but that doesn’t mean things are automatically going to become more beautiful. After all, Mercury stations retrograde as of Sept. 27, infusing the week with its confusing, dizzying, and frustrating effects. This particular retrograde also takes place in balanced and sociable Libra, which means you may feel it directly distrust the harmony in your relationships. However, it’s also an opportunity to finally address the elephant in the room, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of September 27, 2021, you still have so much to look forward to.

This week is still off to a wonderful start. On Sept. 29, romantic Venus will trine enchanting Neptune, spreading love, empathy, and creativity throughout the cosmos. Sept. 29 is also when the sun in Libra will form a trine with sturdy Saturn, providing you with a grounded platform to work with. By Sept. 30, Venus will also square off with extravagant Jupiter, which is essentially tapping into your desire for more. Whatever “more” means to you is exactly what you’ll feel inspired to find.

But by Oct. 1, the energy could become a lot more challenging. As ambitious Mars opposes sensitive Chiron, you might struggle to find your mojo. As intellectual Mercury squares off with obsessive Pluto, you could easily feel as though your negative thoughts are running in circles.

Astrology is certainly a roller coaster that never ends. And if your sun or ascendant sign happens to be in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, you might not feel like getting off of the ride this time. Here’s why:

Gemini: You’re Bursting At The Seams With Love, Creativity, And Romance

You’re going places, Gemini. This week, you may feel inspired to embrace your need for adventure and tap into your inner Peter Pan. Out there is your very own Neverland, as long as you’re willing to believe in it. Let go of your doubts, your constraints, and your need for logic, because beauty has no rules. Your artistic nature is flowing forward completely unbidden, so embrace the way your desire to create truly knows no bounds. There’s romance surrounding you, so give yourself permission to fall in love with it.

Libra: You’re Really Feeling Yourself And Everyone Is Noticing

It’s true, Mercury retrograde is cramping your style this week, but it’s not going to ruin all of Libra season (not if you don’t let it). Aside from the fact that you may be feeling a little more scatterbrained than usual, there’s an incredibly amount of things to look forward to in astrology. Not only are you encountering more opportunities to renew your confidence and reconnect with your inner self, you’re also realizing how you can embrace your artistic side too. Give yourself permission to have fun, however you see fit.

Aquarius: You’re Growing In A Vast Magnitude Of Ways

This week may encourage you to embrace the process of growing up, Aquarius. However, growing up doesn’t necessarily have to feel as awful as it sounds. Taking the steps to expand your sense of self and open your mind to all sorts of possibilities for your future can leave you feeling totally hopeful about what’s to come. Trust in your ability to remain strong, resilient, and endlessly curious. You’re an individual that never ceases to expand, so own the fact that you’re made up of a multitude of layers.