September always brings that “first day of class” energy, even long after your school days are behind you. This month’s astrology happens to follow the same exact playbook. After a chaotic, eclipse-filled August, the upcoming weeks are the cosmic reset everyone has been waiting for. Consider this your official invitation to turn over a new leaf.

Things start out at a slower pace, but the universe is cranking up the volume on the 10th. Mark your calendar, because this date is a total astrological powerhouse. On this single day, Venus enters Scorpio, Mercury enters Libra, Uranus begins its retrograde, and to top it all off, a Virgo new moon clears the celestial state. Phew.

This lunation in particular brings a wave of transformative energy, which intensifies on the 17th when Chiron retrograde slides back into Aries. It’s the perfect time to reconsider your priorities and relationships, and it’s an even better time to pivot if you realize they no longer resonate with the person you’ve become. Plus, Venus in Scorpio is stepping in to provide the emotional grounding you need to make these major changes — which is ideal, before October’s Mercury retrograde throws every star sign for a loop.

On Sept. 22, Libra season begins, bringing a much-needed dose of romantic vibes. Shortly after, the Aries full moon hits on the 26th. This moon will serve as a massive emotional purge for the zodiac. What, or who, are you holding on to a little bit too tightly? What would happen if you finally let go?

Which Signs Are Thriving This September (& Who’s Just Surviving)

Each sign will approach this seasonal shift differently. According to professional astrologer and author Catherine Gerdes, Taureans, Virgos, and Libras will face challenges head-on, and will thrive because of it. Meanwhile, Aries, Leos, and Pisceans may have a more difficult time navigating the new astrological landscape.

Read on to find each zodiac sign’s horoscope for September 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision/Getty Images Last month might’ve shaken up your love life, and the romantic turbulence is spilling right into the new month. This energy invites a lot of “new” — new beginnings, new habits, and maybe even a new partner. However, don’t be surprised if your past comes knocking. You’re one of the signs that could hear from an ex, or might even find yourself reaching out to one this month. Chiron’s retrograde back into your sign on the 17th could also bring up some old wounds. But all of these lessons are just a prelude to the Aries full moon on the 26th, which will bring a much-needed sense of healing, resolution, and forward momentum.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Put yourself first, Taurus. You may feel that your home and family life has been taking up a lot of your energy recently, and this month, that comes into conflict with your career trajectory. “You might feel pulled into two places at once or just stretched to your limit,” Gerdes says. The new moon in Virgo is an invitation to prioritize your joy, creativity, and the relationships that matter to you most. Take the opportunity to reassess how you’re spending your (very valuable!) time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) There’s never been a better time to lock in, Gemini. September brings with it a strong, practical energy, with a focus on your home and financial life, and much-needed rest to your nervous system thanks to Uranus’ retrograde. Take advantage of it, before your ruling planet, Mercury, slows and retrogrades in October. Romance is also in the stars this fall, but the sparks start flying this month. “Like Aries, you might hear from an old flame especially if things didn’t fully launch or lacked closure,” Gerdes says. Get ready for a potential trip down memory lane.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images Things are feeling warm and fuzzy this month, Cancer, as Venus enters Scorpio on the 10th, bringing sweetness to your romantic life and creative pursuits. But, Gerdes warns you to proceed with caution. “Something may not be what it seems, and you’ll avoid any regrets by taking your time with any new love interest or making things more serious with an existing partner,” she says. “It will take a couple of months from now to truly have clarity, but you should trust that it’s coming.” The new moon in Virgo is the perfect time to journal about these complicated feelings, or to kick off a new writing venture. Meanwhile, the end of September could bring the completion of one of your creative projects, or closure to a cycle in your professional life — a new adventure may be on the horizon.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) A new chapter is about to begin, Leo. Last month’s eclipse season took a lot out of you, and a significant amount of your energy was directed toward your relationships. Take the beginning of this month to rest and recuperate. When Mars enters your sign at the end of September, bringing a burst of energy, you’ll feel properly restored. “You may want to go full steam ahead, but you should balance this newfound energy with adequate rest,” Gerdes says.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) There’s nothing you love more than a reset, and this September brings the exact energy you need, with the new moon in your sign on the 10th. On the same day, Venus moves into Scorpio, putting power behind your words, boosted by Mercury in Libra. “This is a smart month for you to move forward on your plans since your ruling planet will be slowing down and retrograding in October,” Gerdes adds.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images It’s your time to shine, Libra. With Mercury in your sign (and for September Libras, your birthday as the ultimate excuse to party) there’s no better time to embrace your social butterfly nature. On the 10th, Venus enters Scorpio, firing up your house of personal finance — but proceed carefully. You may feel the need to reassess your budget by the latter portion of the month.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Take a breather, Scorpio. With Mercury and the sun entering your 12th house this month, adequate rest is needed. There’s no shame in taking it slow or enjoying a night in. At the same time, the new moon in Virgo encourages you to dream bigger. While you may not have the energy to take action just yet, mid-month is a great time to start planning your next steps, whether that’s looking into plane tickets or researching a new hobby.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) You’re leveling up this September, Sag. This could mean finding a new partner, or taking a big step in your current relationship. This energy could also extend to your professional life. “This new moon brings a focus onto your career plans, and with it forming an aspect to Mars in your house of contracts, you could find yourself starting a new position this month,” Gerdes says. Your friendships are also in focus. The full moon will encourage you to let go of relationships that no longer serve you, and to revive connections where you’ve been slacking in the communication department.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) BugTiger/E+/Getty Images Dream bigger, Cap. With Mercury and the sun visiting your house of career this month, you could find yourself fixated on work and your long-term goals — typical Cap behavior. But the new moon could tug on your desire to travel. “Think big but try to be present and appreciate where you are,” Gerdes says. Venus in Scorpio will also bring old connections back to the present, but keep in mind why you fell out of touch. October could see you reevaluating these very same friendships.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Things are getting serious this month, Aquarius. The Virgo new moon forms a positive aspect to Mars in your house of day-to-day work, which could open the door for new professional opportunities, a refreshed routine, or a welcome change to your work-life balance. You might also feel like you’re constantly evaluating your relationships this month. Keep you observations quiet — others may be more reactive or volatile toward September’s end.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Feel your feelings, Pisces. September’s new moon cracks open the door to your house of relationships. It’s time to let that special someone know how you really feel. At the same time, Mercury and the sun in your eighth house will have you seriously considering your long-term plans and goals, for yourself and your relationships. Facing these thoughts and emotions could feel overwhelming. Thankfully, the full moon in Aries arrives at the month’s end, encouraging you to relinquish any self-sabotaging habits and to trust the path of your life.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer and author