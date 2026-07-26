Summer is in full swing, and sitting still is the last thing on most people’s minds. August in particular is rife with major shifts and exciting new beginnings, whether you’re taking a long-awaited (or last-minute) vacay for a change in scenery, or starting school or a new job. It only makes sense that the cosmos would be in flux, too. This month’s astrology predicts transformative times ahead — and honestly, it’s more than needed.

Let’s start with the juicy details: Venus enters Libra on Aug. 6, bringing romance top of mind for a good chunk of the zodiac this month. If things are good, expect them to be really good — but if you’ve been tamping down problems in your relationships, the stars will bring them rushing towards the surface.

Don’t expect complete and utter chaos, however. On Aug. 22, Virgo season begins. This will bring a back-to-school, “I just got a new planner and I’m going to use it this time!” energy, which will help ground you when things feel uncertain.

August is defined by two powerful eclipses: the total solar eclipse in Leo on Aug. 12, and a partial lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 28th. These two lunations lay the groundwork for some big questions that could arise for you this month — namely, what feels stable in your life? And more importantly, what feels unsteady?

“Change is scary, but staying stuck on the same hamster wheel is not the energy of this season,” says professional astrologer and author Catherine Gerdes. “In many ways, this is a culmination point. It’s less about impulsive change, but it rewards us being honest with ourselves about what is working and what is not.”

The Zodiac Signs Most Affected By August’s Transformative Energy

With so much change in the air, Gerdes says that flexibility is a key trait of the signs that will have the best August. According to the astrologer, things are looking particularly promising for Sagittarians, Virgos, and especially Geminis. Ariens, Libras, and Leos, on the other hand, may be more hesitant to let the cosmic wave carry them through the month.

Read on to find each zodiac sign’s horoscope for August 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Nikola Stojadinovic/E+/Getty Images Romance is in the stars this month, Aries. Venus will be in your house of relationships for the majority of August, while Jupiter transits your house of dating. Ariens who are coupled up can expect an extra spark in their relationship, while those who are single might keep an eye out for an exciting new option. Be sure to move slowly with a new partner, and don’t neglect your friendships in the process, either. If you rush, you run the risk of regret when Venus retrogrades this fall.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Feeling stagnant, Taurus? With all this energy in your fourth house, things are shifting in your home life. Maybe you’ve outgrown your physical space, or realized that your family needs more attention than you’ve been giving them. If you feel drawn towards joining a new group, or picking up a hobby, now’s the time to take action. You’ll thank yourself in the months to come.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Fresh starts are happening everywhere, Gemini. A new journey in the home and family could kick off this month — but only if you’re ready. “Moving forward could require completing a cycle that you’ve sensed for some time now,” Gerdes says. You could also find yourself beginning a new chapter in your work or adding a new stream of revenue. Even your love life could get a jump this August. Look to your community to find a significant new parternship, in business or in romance.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Compassionate Eye Foundation/Steven Errico/DigitalVision/Getty Images The world is your oyster, Cancer. August is the perfect time for you to take actionable steps towards moving your dream trip out of the group chat. “Ironically,” Gerdes says, “this could help you to appreciate your neighborhood and local community and invest into it in fresh ways.” Consider reassessing your community and friendships mid-month. You might also see changes unfold in a sibling dynamic, or just in their lives.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Here’s to new beginnings, Leo! At the end of last month, the south node moved into your sign, and combined with the solar eclipse in Leo on the 12th, the stars are encouraging you to start fresh. Others in your life might trigger these changes, but you’re the one who has to do the work. Be prepared to let go of your stubborn tendencies for these shifts to pay off.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Healing is just around the corner, Virgo. The south node, combined with Jupiter in the house of your subconscious is encouraging you to relinquish your self-sabotaging tendencies. “You might feel like a new version of yourself is required to meet the moment in your partnerships,” Gerdes says. Thankfully, Venus transiting your second house promises a boost to your self-esteem (and potentially your income stream), making this month ripe for personal growth.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) NoSystem images/E+/Getty Images Your relationships are in focus, Libra. As Venus transits through your sign this month, you could feel particularly magnetic — but Saturn retrograde might bring some old connections back into focus. This could be a transformative period for your dating life. August will also bring a burst of creative energy. “Follow your inner pull towards what you’d like to create and consider the likelihood that this will require more solitude to build,” Gerdes says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) You’re locking in this August, Scorpio, but it might not be in the areas you expect. Your career could take a back seat over the coming weeks, while your home and family life become a top priority. You might see some shifts in your romantic relationships, too — your partner could be going through some changes, or a new love might reveal themself unexpectedly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) You’re craving something more these days, Sag. You might feel pulled towards the classroom — it’s a powerful time to start a new writing project, blog, or manuscript. The eclipses this month are also tugging at your relationships with your community. If a leadership role has been calling to you, it may be time to pick up the phone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be, Capricorn. You’ve opened yourself up to changes in your life and relationships that will set you on a course to greater empowerment, financial stability, and self-confidence this month. Meanwhile, Venus will light up your house of reputation, bringing opportunities for recognition for your hard work. “Focus on yourself and your career, and allow the other puzzle pieces to fall into place,” Gerdes says.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Loosen up, Aquarius. Your partnerships in both work and romance need room to grow this month. Flexibility is key over the coming weeks — and as Venus traverses your house of travel, it could be a great time to point your energies towards an itinerary, instead. It’s as good a time as any to get in touch with your spiritual side, too. Time to pick up those tarot cards and see what they hold for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Shake up your life, Pisces. The solar eclipse in Leo on the 12th lands in your house of routine and health, where the south node also begins its transit, making this a powerful time to assess which of your current habits may be holding you back. On the 28th, the lunar eclipse in in Pisces is a sign to start a new path forward (should you choose to accept it, of course). It might require a personal surrender, physical move or embracing a new path.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer and author