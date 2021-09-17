If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs, You Might Not Even Feel This Week’s Full Moon

Every full moon radiates its own brand of magic. Some full moons feel as lovely as they look, creating just as much beauty in your life as they do in the sky. On the other hand, some full moons may feel dark and penetrating as they sever ties from what is no longer serving you and encourage you to embark down new paths. However, some full moons simply come and go, and sometimes, you might not even notice them. For example, the September 2021 full moon in Pisces will affect these zodiac signs the least — Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn — and for them, the full moon will probably feel a lot less intense.

The upcoming full moon takes place on Sept. 20 at 7:54 p.m. ET and rises in spiritual, imaginative, and empathetic Pisces. This mutable water sign is as boundless as it is enchanting, which makes this full moon an exceptionally mystical one that may lead to vivid dreams, enlightening visions, and possibly even creative awakenings. After all, Pisces is all about falling in love.

However, if your sun or ascendant happens to be a cardinal sign, this full moon may not lead to major changes in your life or breakthroughs. Because this full moon may not have as big of an impact on you as it does on other zodiac signs, you basically have an excuse to simply enjoy the waves of magic this full moon radiates. Let the full moon carry you to new places, teach you new things, and bring you messages sent from beyond your usual scope.

Here’s how the full moon will leave its mark on the following zodiac signs:

Aries: You’re Diving Into Your Own World And Embracing Release

This full moon could make you feel like closing the shutters and withdrawing from the rest of the world. However, that doesn’t mean you’re disconnecting completely, because you’re also exploring the vast universe that exists within your spirit. This full moon could encourage you to participate in spiritually rejuvenating activities such as meditation, journaling, and any form of ritual that helps you connect with a higher power.

Cancer: You’re Taking A Step Back And Looking At Things Differently

This full moon has the power to rework your entire perspective. It’s encouraging you to look at the world a little differently by letting go of your staunch opinions and your stubborn belief systems. Staying open-minded will help you embrace the message this full moon is trying to send you. After all, this full moon is encouraging you to explore the unknown and recognize that there’s still so much that you don’t know.

Libra: You’re Realizing How You Can Make Healthier Decisions

Every little decision you make each day will eventually amount to something big. This full moon is encouraging you to let go of some of the unhealthy aspects of your day-to-day life. It may even motivate you to rework your daily routine by tinkering with it so that you make decisions that benefit you in the long run. Make sure you incorporate rest into your routine just as much as you emphasize the importance of hard work.

Capricorn: You’re Learning New Things And Using Your Voice

This full moon is activating your intellect in a totally refreshing way. You may feel like your mind is on high alert, absorbing information wherever you go. Your inbox may be brimming with messages, unexpected visitors may arrive, and important phone calls could take place. Communication is at the forefront of this full moon, encouraging you to use your voice more effectively and embrace the wisdom of how others are responding to you.