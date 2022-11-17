Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me dropped Nov. 2 on Apple TV+. The documentary, which chronicled Gomez’s physical and mental health struggles for six years, touched on everything from her breakup from Justin Bieber to her lupus diagnosis. In recent years, Gomez hasn’t been shy about speaking about her mental health. And now, 100% of the net proceeds from the new Selena Gomez My Mind & Me merch collection will be going to her fund that provides resources and education for others who are struggling.

“Mental health is personal for me,” Gomez shared, which is why she founded the Rare Impact Fund alongside her brand, Rare Beauty. While you can always help to donate to the Rare Impact Fund by purchasing bestsellers, like Rare Beauty’s liquid blush or liquid luminizer, you can also help by browsing the new My Mind & Me merch collection. Gomez shared on Twitter that the proceeds from the collection will help “to give people the access they need to support their mental health,” but the collection itself can also benefit your self-care routine. If you’re someone who likes to journal or get cozy to feel better, you’ll definitely want to shop Gomez’s latest drop.

01 Journal With This Breakthrough Notebook Breakthrough Notebook Selena Gomez $15 See on Selena Gomez Some people like to journal for their mental health. It’s not only a great way to jot down your thoughts and feelings, but you can also include some manifestations, inspiring quotes, and goals. This notebook can also be encouraging every time you look at the cover, because it says, “every breath a breakthrough.”

02 Remind Yourself Of Your Inner Peace With This Bracelet I Am At Peace Bracelet Selena Gomez $30 See on Selena Gomez A cute gift to give your bestie this holiday season is this double sided bracelet. It has Selena Gomez engraved on the back and a peace sign on the front. Not only is it a cute accessory to add to your OOTD, but when you look at it, it’ll also be a reminder to find a little inner peace. That could mean taking a walk around the neighborhood or just doing a quick meditation during your lunch break.

03 Get Cozy With This Hoodie Featuring Gomez’s Handwriting I Am Enough Pullover Hoodie Selena Gomez $65 See on Selena Gomez Add to your loungewear collection. It is getting cold outside, after all. Just think of how comfy you’ll be in this pullover hoodie with a warm mug of tea, coffee, or even festive hot chocolate. It may not be as colorful as the tie-dye hoodie in Only Murders in the Building, but it does say “I Am Enough” on the front and “I am sad, I am angry, I am at peace, I am confident, I am full of doubt, I am a work in progress, I am enough” on the back in Gomez’s handwriting.