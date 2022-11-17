Shopping
Selena Gomez 'My Mind & Me' merch collection features quotes from her Apple TV+ documentary.

Selena Gomez’s My Mind & Me Merch Collection Is So Empowering

The bracelet is a great holiday gift for the Selena to your Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me dropped Nov. 2 on Apple TV+. The documentary, which chronicled Gomez’s physical and mental health struggles for six years, touched on everything from her breakup from Justin Bieber to her lupus diagnosis. In recent years, Gomez hasn’t been shy about speaking about her mental health. And now, 100% of the net proceeds from the new Selena Gomez My Mind & Me merch collection will be going to her fund that provides resources and education for others who are struggling.

“Mental health is personal for me,” Gomez shared, which is why she founded the Rare Impact Fund alongside her brand, Rare Beauty. While you can always help to donate to the Rare Impact Fund by purchasing bestsellers, like Rare Beauty’s liquid blush or liquid luminizer, you can also help by browsing the new My Mind & Me merch collection. Gomez shared on Twitter that the proceeds from the collection will help “to give people the access they need to support their mental health,” but the collection itself can also benefit your self-care routine. If you’re someone who likes to journal or get cozy to feel better, you’ll definitely want to shop Gomez’s latest drop.

01
Journal With This Breakthrough Notebook
Breakthrough Notebook
Selena Gomez
$15

Some people like to journal for their mental health. It’s not only a great way to jot down your thoughts and feelings, but you can also include some manifestations, inspiring quotes, and goals. This notebook can also be encouraging every time you look at the cover, because it says, “every breath a breakthrough.”

02
Remind Yourself Of Your Inner Peace With This Bracelet
I Am At Peace Bracelet
Selena Gomez
$30

A cute gift to give your bestie this holiday season is this double sided bracelet. It has Selena Gomez engraved on the back and a peace sign on the front. Not only is it a cute accessory to add to your OOTD, but when you look at it, it’ll also be a reminder to find a little inner peace. That could mean taking a walk around the neighborhood or just doing a quick meditation during your lunch break.

03
Get Cozy With This Hoodie Featuring Gomez’s Handwriting
I Am Enough Pullover Hoodie
Selena Gomez
$65

Add to your loungewear collection. It is getting cold outside, after all. Just think of how comfy you’ll be in this pullover hoodie with a warm mug of tea, coffee, or even festive hot chocolate. It may not be as colorful as the tie-dye hoodie in Only Murders in the Building, but it does say “I Am Enough” on the front and “I am sad, I am angry, I am at peace, I am confident, I am full of doubt, I am a work in progress, I am enough” on the back in Gomez’s handwriting.

04
Show Off Your Range Of Emotions With This Tee
I Am Enough T-Shirt
Selena Gomez
$30

The shirt in the My Mind & Me collection also says, “I am sad, I am angry, I am at peace, I am confident, I am full of doubt, I am a work in progress, I am enough.” This is what Gomez shares in the documentary, and it is a great reminder that no matter what you’re feeling in the moment, you are enough.

Similar to the hoodie, the text on this tee is also written in Gomez’s handwriting. It’ll look cute tucked into your fave pair of jeans or paired with your fave cardigan. In fact, if you have Taylor Swift’s cardigan, wearing Gomez’s tee with Swift’s cardigan is the perfect combo just like the famous besties.