Selena Gomez’s My Mind & Me Merch Collection Is So Empowering
The bracelet is a great holiday gift for the Selena to your Taylor Swift.
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me dropped Nov. 2 on Apple TV+. The documentary, which chronicled Gomez’s physical and mental health struggles for six years, touched on everything from her breakup from Justin Bieber to her lupus diagnosis. In recent years, Gomez hasn’t been shy about speaking about her mental health. And now, 100% of the net proceeds from the new Selena Gomez My Mind & Me merch collection will be going to her fund that provides resources and education for others who are struggling.
“Mental health is personal for me,” Gomez shared, which is why she founded the Rare Impact Fund alongside her brand, Rare Beauty. While you can always help to donate to the Rare Impact Fund by purchasing bestsellers, like Rare Beauty’s liquid blush or liquid luminizer, you can also help by browsing the new My Mind & Me merch collection. Gomez shared on Twitter that the proceeds from the collection will help “to give people the access they need to support their mental health,” but the collection itself can also benefit your self-care routine. If you’re someone who likes to journal or get cozy to feel better, you’ll definitely want to shop Gomez’s latest drop.