I’m A Second-Generation Latina Immigrant. Here’s What Home Means To Me.

This essay is part of Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series that celebrates the parts of Latinx culture that make each writer proud of their identity. In this piece, writer Maya Georgi considers what home means when your family has re-immigrated to your country of origin. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

It all happened in two months. Abuela called to tell me she was selling the house and moving back to Chile. The “For Sale” sign was pinned to the window of my childhood home. Each red letter flashed my new reality: By September, I’d be all alone in the U.S. without my matriarchal family.

When my grandparents emigrated from Santiago, Chile, with my mom and uncle in 1967, they’d always planned to move back after saving up money. But they divorced in ‘73; when my abuela bought the “temporary” house in suburban New Jersey, the idea of returning to Chile became less a concrete intention and more a ghost haunting each member of my family. My mom, reluctant to uproot my life and schooling, put off her re-immigration until after I graduated college and moved out in December 2020; my 87-year-old abuela followed soon after, wanting to spend the rest of her days with what’s left of her community in Santiago.

In typical Latinx fashion, my abuela and mom are the two pillars of my life. They taught me every lesson I needed to navigate the world: how to make the best arroz graneado, to always cherish la familia, to live independently as a woman, and to make bold choices. Growing up as a second-generation Latina in a household brimming with Chilean culture, I was taught that home was a city cradled by the Andes mountains in South America, all while physically living in Jersey. Not only is the U.S. the only place I have ever known, but it’s also where I envisioned myself planting the seeds for my future.

Being a WhatsApp call away is not the same as being down the street when I desperately need a motherly hug.

In my eyes, home is South Jersey with its winding roads, one-block farms, and short drives from my favorite cities: Philly and New York. It is the place I’ve lived in the longest, where I’ve made friends and connections, and, until recently, where my family lived. But with my family gone, I’ve had to reconsider what home means to me. Is home where I grew up, or is it in Chile where most of my family now lives? Being a WhatsApp call away is not the same as being down the street when I desperately need a motherly hug. Now, that hug is a 12-hour flight away. The truth is, my family and I weren’t destined for the “normal” American dream where we gathered for holidays in the same town for 40 years. As immigrants, we were never meant to turn a house in New Jersey into a permanent home — not when home means something different for each of us.

When I dropped my abuela off at the airport — in the same terminal she left from on her yearly visits to Chile — and said goodbye, for now, I realized I grew up in international airports, flying between homes, departing and arriving, always reuniting. A sliver of my heart has always been in Chile while the rest of me lived in the U.S. But now, that piece is even bigger.

A few days after Abuela left, my partner and I were making an elaborate breakfast of blueberry compote waffles to cheer me up when my mom and abuela video-called me. I was excited to see their faces, but it hurt to hear their singsong Spanish flood my kitchen. I wished the people I loved the most weren’t scattered across the world, but I saw the beauty in that as they laughed with my partner and praised the final product of our waffles through the phone. Before we hung up, my abuela told my partner in English, “You both have to come visit!” and reminded us her new apartment had a spare bedroom. I was surprised that her comment didn’t make me feel sad; instead, I felt grateful — lucky to feel at home in the U.S. and have family to welcome me with open arms in Chile.

Soy una inmigrante latina de segunda generación. Asi defino el hogar.

Todo sucedió en dos meses. Mi abuela me llamó para decirme que vendía la casa y se mudaba de vuelta a Chile. El letrero de "Se vende" estaba pegado a la ventana de la casa de mi infancia. Cada letra roja revelaba mi nueva realidad: en septiembre, estaría sola en los Estados Unidos, sin mi familia matriarcal.

Cuando mis abuelos emigraron de Santiago, Chile, con mi mamá y mi tío en 1967, siempre planearon regresar una vez hubieran ahorrado dinero. Pero se divorciaron en el ‘73; cuando mi abuela compró la casa “temporal” en los suburbios de Nueva Jersey, la idea de regresar a Chile se convirtió menos en una intención concreta y más en un fantasma que perseguía a cada miembro de mi familia. Mi madre, reacia a desarraigar mi vida y mis estudios, pospuso su re-inmigración hasta después de que me gradué de la universidad y me fui de la casa en diciembre de 2020; mi abuela de 87 años la siguió poco después, queriendo pasar el resto de sus días con lo que queda de su comunidad en Santiago.

En el típico cliché Latinx, mi abuela y mi mamá son los dos pilares de mi vida. Me enseñaron todas las lecciones que necesitaba para navegar por el mundo: cómo hacer el mejor arroz graneado, apreciar siempre a la familia, vivir de forma independiente como mujer y tomar decisiones audaces. Crecer siendo latina de segunda generación en un hogar rebalsando de cultura chilena, me enseñaron que el hogar era una ciudad acunada por las montañas de los Andes en América del Sur, mientras vivía físicamente en Jersey. Los Estados Unidos no solo es el único lugar que conozco, sino que también es el lugar donde me veo plantando las semillas de mi futuro.

Estar a una llamada de WhatsApp no es lo mismo que estar a un par de casas de distancia cuando necesito desesperadamente un abrazo maternal.

En mi opinión, mi hogar es el sur de Jersey con sus carreteras sinuosas, granjas de una cuadra y viajes cortos desde mis ciudades favoritas: Filadelfia y Nueva York. Es el lugar en el que he vivido por más tiempo, donde he hecho amigos y conexiones y, hasta hace poco, donde vivía mi familia. Pero ahora que mi familia se ha ido, he tenido que reconsiderar lo que significa el hogar para mí. ¿Es mi hogar donde crecí o es Chile, donde ahora vive la mayor parte de mi familia? Estar a una llamada de WhatsApp no es lo mismo que estar a un par de casas de distancia cuando necesito desesperadamente un abrazo maternal. Ahora, ese abrazo está a 12 horas de vuelo. La verdad es que mi familia y yo no estábamos destinados al sueño americano "normal" en el que nos reunimos para pasar las vacaciones en la misma ciudad durante 40 años. Como inmigrantes, no se suponía que íbamos a convertir Nueva Jersey en un hogar permanente, no cuando el hogar significa algo diferente para cada uno de nosotros.

Cuando dejé a mi abuela en el aeropuerto — en la misma terminal desde la que partía en sus visitas anuales a Chile — y me despedí, me di cuenta de que crecí en aeropuertos internacionales, volando entre casas, saliendo y llegando, siempre reuniéndome. Una parte de mi corazón siempre ha estado en Chile, mientras que el resto de mí vivía en los Estados Unidos. Pero ahora, esa parte es aún más grande.

Unos días después de que mi abuela se fue, mi pareja y yo estábamos preparando un desayuno con waffles de arándanos para animarme cuando mi mamá y mi abuela me llamaron por video. Estaba emocionada de ver sus caras, pero me dolió escuchar su cantarín español inundar mi cocina. Deseé que las personas que más amaba no estuvieran esparcidas por todo el mundo, pero vi la belleza en eso mientras se reían con mi pareja y elogiaban el producto final a través del teléfono. Antes de colgar, mi abuela le dijo a mi pareja en inglés: "¡Los dos tienen que venir a visitarnos!". y nos recordó que su nuevo apartamento tenía un dormitorio libre. Me sorprendió que su comentario no me entristeciera; en cambio, me sentí agradecida, afortunada de sentirme como en casa en los Estados Unidos y tener una familia que me reciba con los brazos abiertos en Chile.