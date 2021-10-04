Here’s What To Know About Instagram Going Down On Oct. 4

Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp users had an unpleasant surprise on Monday, Oct. 4 when all three of the social media sites appeared to be down. If you’re also experiencing issues and wondering if Instagram is down, a reported server error may be to blame. Here’s what to know about the Instagram outage that's affecting your feed. Elite Daily reached out to a representative from Facebook, which owns all three apps, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

On Monday, Oct. 4, Down Detector revealed that users nationwide were reporting Instagram outages, which peaked at 98,851 reports at 11:59 a.m. ET and held steady with 55,232 reports at 12:29 p.m. ET. To put that into context, the baseline for those times is between 23 and 27 reports. You may have noticed it yourself when you got a message of “Couldn’t Refresh Feed” as you tried to scroll.

Instagram finally spoke on the issue with a tweet shared at 12:25 p.m. ET, nearly 30 minutes after the greatest number of reports. In a message on the Instagram Comms Twitter account, which was retweeted by the official Instagram account, the company said, “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown.”

Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman, earlier acknowledged the issue in a tweet shared at 12:07 p.m. ET. He tweeted that the team is “aware that some people are having trouble accessing [their] apps and products,” and that they’re “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Though Facebook hasn’t made an official statement on the cause of the outages, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared a possible explanation in a tweet, writing, “It appears that Facebook, Messenger and Instagram are having DNS issues.” In another tweet shared with an accompanying image of code, Manchun Wong also wrote that “Facebook’s Workplace and internal site are also having DNS issues.”

The issues manifested when visitors to Instagram’s website on Oct. 4 were prompted with a “5xx Server Error” message, while the app was showing users, “Couldn’t refresh feed.” As of 2:05 p.m. ET, it doesn’t appear the issue has been resolved. If you’re experiencing issues with Instagram, it’s a good idea to keep checking your app regularly until the social media company can fix the outage.