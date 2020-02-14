This essay is part of Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series that celebrates the parts of Latinx culture that make each writer proud of their identity. In this piece, writer Natasha Miñoso shares how her relationship with the tilde in her last name evolved and impacted her Latinx identity. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

Growing up in Miami felt like a blur. Spanish at every grocery store, croquetas at family parties, and café con leches after every meal. Latinx culture was the only one I’d ever known — I was surrounded by other Latinxs in school, heard stories of Cuba (where my parents immigrated from in the ‘60s and ‘70s), and listened to “Suavemente” on Noche Buena every year. I was surrounded by classmates with names like mine — Nuñez, Muñoz, De La Peña. I never thought twice about the tilde above my own last name, Miñoso, which makes the n sound like the “gn” in “gnocchi.” This was my normal — until I left for college in 2012.

I studied psychology at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, a city with a population more than 60% white. At orientation, my peers were surprised to learn I had just moved from Miami because I didn’t “have the accent” — a hodgepodge of Spanglish pronounced with a Latinx twang. I also don’t present as a typical Latina: I have dark, wavy hair, dark eyes, and a lighter complexion that pales in the winter and bronzes in the summer. I didn’t know how to respond to their comments. If I didn’t “look or sound” Cuban in their eyes, then who was I?

These questions and more were at the forefront of my mind when, sometime during my first year at school, I started introducing myself as Natasha Minoso instead of Miñoso. During class introductions, professors would regularly stumble over the ñ, and I’d be quick to say, “You can just use 'Minoso,' that’s fine.” I thought it’d be easier for non-Spanish speakers to pronounce.

The ñ can be traced back to Latin, nearly 1,000 years ago. As the Spanish language evolved from Latin, scribes introduced the ñ as shorthand to stand in for double ns in a word. Over time, that sound grew into its own, distinct letter from nn. Its place in the alphabet is so unique that it’s become a universal symbol of Hispanic culture. But despite its rich history, I wasn’t proud of it. I didn’t want the attention it garnered when people asked me about my heritage or struggled to pronounce my last name. Knowing I’d have to explain my background every time I introduced myself rather than just saying my name and moving on to the next question like everyone else, made me anxious. To be honest, I was relieved to phase out the ñ — I didn’t have to explain my last name or where I was from, and could quietly blend into my new surroundings. It felt like purposefully getting lost in a crowd, and I liked it.

I became the most accommodating, non-Cuban looking, non-Miami sounding version of myself, thinking it made it easier for others to accept me.

My last name wasn’t the only thing I changed about myself. After the third time my friends asked me to skip the Spanish songs on my pre-game playlist because they “didn’t get Pitbull,” I started listening to more American pop like Maroon 5 and The Lumineers. I began to feel insecure speaking Spanish, even to my abuelos, because I had adopted the neutral, Floridian accent of my white peers. I became the most accommodating, non-Cuban looking, non-Miami sounding version of myself, thinking it made it easier for others to accept me. In hindsight, I was trying to avoid explaining my heritage because a small part of me felt it was lesser — felt I was lesser — for being Latina. Even if I explained who I was and where I came from, I didn’t think I would find the acceptance I’d come to crave.

I moved back to Miami after college graduation while I applied for jobs. After three years of changing everything about myself, I felt more out of place than ever. My abuela called me a “gringa” over dinner because I stumbled over my Spanish. I stopped dancing salsa with my abuelo at Christmas because I was embarrassed by my lack of rhythm. I couldn’t recognize myself in Miami, and it broke my heart. How could I feel so different in a place that once felt so familiar?

I was itching to start somewhere new, where I could go back to being the non-Latina version of myself I’d come to know. I bought a one-way ticket to New York in January 2016 and began a career in book publishing. I introduced myself as Natasha Minoso, the ñ absent only to me. When people asked where I had moved from, I was no longer surprised by their shock when I said I was from Miami and bilingual. Two years went by, and I forgot all about the ñ. I told myself it was just a letter with a squiggly line above it. All I had done was remove it.

Over time, I started to feel differently. One day at work, I came across a Facebook video of comedian Jenny Lorenzo depicting an abuela character, dressed head-to-toe in a gray wig, nightgown, and chancletas, making the kind of snarky comments only Latinx abuelas can get away with. She reminded me of my own abuela so much that I was cracking up, dying to show it to someone who would get it. But my coworkers didn’t think it was that funny — they didn’t get it. A few weeks later, I decided to check out a new Cuban bakery in my neighborhood. If I could bottle up the feeling of stepping inside for the first time, I’d label it “Violetas 2.0” and sell it at Sedano’s. It was pure nostalgia — the smell of Cuban coffee, the sound of Celia Cruz overhead. I was shocked at the pride I felt for my hometown. It was like time-traveling back to a younger version of myself — a girl who only knew life in South Florida, talking chisme with my friends and eating tostadas with café.

I snapped photos of my pastelitos and jokingly posted to Instagram with the caption, “psa: i’m putting the ñ back in my last name ☕️.” Publicly sharing this with the people in my life, both online and in real life, made me realize how much of myself I had sacrificed along with that little squiggly line. I added the ñ back to my social media pages and updated my work signature, too. I practiced saying it out loud at home, something I hadn’t done in what felt like forever — the sound feeling foreign in my mouth. The next day at work, my boss asked me how to pronounce it because she didn’t want to get it wrong. It was a profound moment where I realized teaching the ñ to someone takes no more effort than saying I’m from Miami, and that yes, I know, my accent isn’t telling at all.

I’m still insecure about my Spanish, but I’m working on it. I’ve started talking to my dad more frequently in Spanish over the phone, craving the fluency he has from growing up in Cuba and Puerto Rico. Through speaking my native language, the ñ sound feels less and less foreign every day.

Being Latina isn’t something I ever want to ignore again. The letter in my last name — the one that makes me feel intrinsically Latina — was created to make words easier to digest. Instead of appreciating it, I saw it as something that made my life — made me — harder to understand. Now, it’s a love letter; an integral part of my story, one I’m excited to continue writing.

Para amar mi identidad Latinx, tuve que aprender a querer mi apellido

Español en cada supermercado, croquetas en todas mis fiestas de familia, y café con leche después de cada comida — así fue mi experiencia creciendo en Miami. La cultura latina fue la única que conocía, debido a mis compañeros de clase (todos latinos), las historias que escuchaba de Cuba, de donde emigraron mis padres en los años ’60 y ’70, y la canción “Suavemente” que escuchábamos en cada Noche Buena. Todos mis amigos tenían apellidos como el mío — Nuñez, Muñoz, De La Peña. Nunca pensé mucho en la tilde sobre mi propio apellido, Miñoso, hasta que fui a la universidad en el 2012.

Asistía a la Universidad de Florida Central en Orlando, una ciudad conformada por una población de más del 60% de anglos. En la orientación, cuando les informé que me había mudado de Miami, mis compañeros se sorprendieron porque no “tenía el acento” — una mezcla de spanglish con un toque latino. No me veo como una latina típica; tengo pelo rizo oscuro, ojos oscuros, y una complexión clara que se broncea durante el verano. Nunca sabía cómo responder a sus comentarios. Si no parecía ni sonaba Cubana, ¿quién era?

Estas preguntas y otras me influenciaron mucho durante mi primer año fuera de Miami. En algún momento durante ese año, empecé a presentarme como Natasha Minoso, en vez de Miñoso. Al principio de cada semestre nuevo, mis profesores siempre se tropezaban tratando de pronunciar la ñ, y yo les decía, “Usted me puede llamar Minoso, está bien.” Pensaba que sería más fácil pronunciar para la gente que no hablaba español.

La ñ traza sus raíces al latín, hace casi mil años. Cuando el castellano evolucionó del latín, las escribas introdujeron la ñ para representar dos ns en una palabra. Mientras tanto, este sonido se evolucionó a una letra distinta. Su lugar en el abecedario es una parte única del castellano, y se ha convertido en un símbolo universal de la cultura hispana. Pero a pesar de su historia, la tilde nunca hizo que me sintiera orgullosa. Nunca quería la atención que me tocaba cuando mis compañeros me preguntaban por mis raíces, o cuando les costaba pronunciar mi apellido. Si soy honesta, me alivió no usar la ñ — no tenía que explicar mi apellido o de dónde vine, y podía asimilar más fácilmente mi nuevo ambiente. Me sentía como que me había perdido en el muchedumbre, y me gustaba la sensación de ser anónima.

Me convertí en la versión más complaciente de mi misma, pensando que sería más fácil para que otros me aceptaran.

Mi apellido no fue la única cosa que cambié de mi. Después de la tercera vez que mis amigos me pidieron que cambiara las canciones en español en mi playlist porque no “entendían a Pitbull,” comencé a escuchar más pop Americano, como Maroon 5 o los Lumineers. Empecé a sentirme incómoda hablando español, aún con mis abuelos, porque había adoptado el acento neutral de mis compañeros anglo. Me convertí en la versión más complaciente de mi misma, pensando que sería más fácil para que otros me aceptaran. Ahora que miro hacia atrás, evadía tener que explicar mi herencia porque una parte de mi sentía que era menos — que yo era menos — por ser latina. Y si sí me tomaba el tiempo de explicar mis raíces y mi identidad, igual no pensaba que iba a encontrar la aceptación que anhelaba.

Regresé a Miami después de graduarme mientras solicitaba trabajo. Con tres años cambiando todo de mí, me sentí más alejada que nunca. Mi abuela me dijo “gringa” porque me costó hablar en español. Dejé de bailar salsa con mi abuelo en las navidades porque mi falta de ritmo me avergonzaba. No me podía reconocer en Miami, y me partía el corazón. ¿Cómo podía sentirme tan distinta en un lugar que hacía poco había sido tan familiar?

Ansiaba empezar de nuevo, en un lugar donde podía ser la versión más no-latina de mi; la que conocía bien. Compré un boleto de ida a Nueva York en enero del 2016 y empecé una carrera en la industria editorial. Me presentaba como Natasha Minoso, y yo era la única que notaba la ausencia de la ñ. Cuando me preguntaban de dónde era, su sorpresa al conocer que soy de Miami ya no me sorprendía a mi. Pasaron dos años, y nunca pensaba en la ñ. Solo era una letra con una línea ondulada, pensé. La saqué, y nada más.

Pero mis sentimientos cambiaron. Un día, vi un video en Facebook de la comediante Jenny Lorenzo vestida como una abuela, en una peluca gris, un camisón, y chancletas, diciendo chistes típicos de las abuelas latinas. Me dió risa por lo tanto que me hizo recordar a mi propia abuela — me moría por mostrarle el video a alguien que entendiera la broma. Pero mis compañeros de trabajo no les daba risa, no lo entendían.

Unas semanas después, decidí visitar una panadería cubana en mi vecindario. Si pudiera encapsular el sentimiento de entrar por la primera vez, lo llamaría “Violetas 2.0” y lo vendería en Sedano’s. Fue nostalgia pura — el olor de café cubano, el sonido de Celia Cruz. El orgullo que sentí por mi ciudad natal me sorprendió. Fue como viajar a una versión pasada de mi misma — una niña que solo conocía la vida en el sur de la Florida, chismeando con mis amigas, y comiendo tostadas con café.

Le tomé una foto a mis pastelitos y la subí a Instagram con la leyenda, “atención: estoy re-colocando la ñ en mi apellido ☕️.” Compartiendo este sentimiento con mis amistades, en las redes y en la vida real, me hizo notar cuánto había sacrificado con la tilde. Volví a agregar la ñ en mis páginas de redes sociales y actualicé mi firma en mi cuenta de email. Practicaba decirlo en voz alta en casa, algo que no había hecho en años. El sonido lo sentí extraño en mi boca. El día siguiente, en el trabajo, mi jefa me preguntó cómo se pronunciaba porque no quería equivocarse. Fue un momento profundo: me di cuenta de que enseñarle la ñ a alguien que quería aprender tomaba la misma cantidad de esfuerzo de decir que sí, soy de Miami, y sí, yo se que mi acento no la revela.

Todavía me siento insegura con mi español, pero lo estoy practicando. Ahora, hablo con mi papá en español por teléfono, anhelando la fluidez que él tiene por haber crecido en Cuba y Puerto Rico. Al hablar en mi lengua natal, el sonido de la ñ suena menos extraño cada día.

Ser latina es algo que nunca más quiero ignorar. La letra en mi apellido — la que me hace sentir intrínsecamente latina — fue creada para simplificar el lenguaje. En vez de apreciarla, la interpretaba como algo que hacía mi vida más difícil de entender — algo que me hacía a mí más difícil de entender. Ahora, la ñ es una marca de amor, una parte integral de mi historia, y una que quiero seguir contando.