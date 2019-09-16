This essay is part of Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series that celebrates the parts of Latinx culture that make each writer proud of their identity. In this piece, Elite Daily Senior Experiences Editor Kaitlin Cubria explores how a trip to Cuba helped her discover her Latinx identity after growing up not feeling Latina enough. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

For as long as I can remember, my facial features have confused people. My sometimes olive, sometimes tan skin and my not round, but not fully almond-shaped eyes have often led people to ask me the invasive question: “What are you?” For the record, I’m Cuban, Puerto Rican, and Chinese. My maternal grandparents both immigrated to Chinatown in New York City from Taishan, China in the 1950s. My paternal grandmother was born in NYC, but her parents emigrated from Puerto Rico. Even though none of them are around anymore, I still have my memories. Unfortunately, I never met my paternal grandfather — and that's the main reason why I traveled to Cuba in April 2017.

Very little is known about my dad’s dad, Eduardo Cubria, whose last name I share. All I really know is that he immigrated to NYC from Cuba in the 1950s, before Fidel Castro came into power, and died shortly after my dad was born in 1956. Since my father never knew his father, it was difficult to find out much more, which should’ve discouraged me. However, it only fueled my thirst for more information.

At family events, when my grandmothers were still alive, I stood out as either the only Chinese grandchild, or the solo “halfsie” grandchild, on the receiving end of microaggressions even from people who love me. Things weren't any better at school; if anything, they were worse because I didn't have my parents around for support. From the ages of 6 to 18, I attended the same predominantly white school. My seven best friends in high school all checked off the White/Caucasian box on standardized tests, while I usually had to check off a box marked Two Or More Races, or simply Other. I was always "The Chinese One"; my other ethnicities were irrelevant.

If I looked more ‘Latina’, would people take me seriously?

It was easy to brush it off, at least on the surface. My mother is the product of two Chinese immigrants, who worked multiple jobs to provide for their four children, ensuring they were fed, sheltered, and well-educated. I’m damn proud of that. But that's not all that I am. I continuously asked myself variations of the same question: "If I looked more ‘Latina’, would people take me seriously? If I spoke Spanish fluently, would I be welcomed into the Latinx club? If I showed my ancestral DNA, would that be enough?" Dwelling on this felt useless — I couldn't change everyone's minds. Plus, I'd never seen a picture of my Cuban grandpa, let alone visited the island he left behind.

Then, the unexpected happened: In January 2015, the Obama Administration lightened restrictions on travel from the U.S. to Cuba. This felt like the opportunity I'd been waiting for, the piece of the puzzle I needed to secure my self-dubbed Cubanity. I knew I'd find a way to the motherland soon. But when then-presidential candidate Donald Trump announced his plans to reverse President Barack Obama's Cuba policy in 2016, I knew the window to visit Cuba and discover my family history was at risk, and after Trump's election, it felt even narrower. So I brushed up on the Spanish I hadn't utilized since 11th grade and bought my roundtrip tickets to Havana, Cuba. It felt like it was now or never.

I know traveling to Cuba as a tourist is fraught with feelings, and I can understand why. The amount of influencers taking pictures in low-income areas of the country to post colorful, trendy photographs on their Instagrams for likes irks me to no end. But as a person with Cuban heritage, visiting Cuba was an opportunity for me to explore my own identity. (I’m not against people without familial connections traveling to Cuba, so long as they acknowledge the Cuban people have been ruled by a Communist government for decades, and that those visiting try to spend their time — and, more importantly, money — benefitting the Cuban people, like I hope I did.)

I flew to Havana with my non-Cuban husband in April 2017. I had no plans to find records about my Cuban grandfather — since I had so few details to go off of in the first place — but I had high hopes that being in his homeland would give me that connection I'd always been missing.

Rather than check in at a government-run hotel, we opted to stay at an Airbnb in Vedado, a neighborhood west of Old Havana. Our host, Jaime, who was born and raised in Cuba, helped us map out a potential itinerary, even organizing a trip for a fellow local to pick us up the next morning to take us to Viñales, a small town in western Cuba known for its brightly colored, colonial-era wooden houses and sprawling botanical gardens.

Traveling to Viñales was like being transported back in time — almost to the era when my grandpa still lived in Cuba. We made our way there in a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. Though the old-timey cars make for great photo opps, according to our tour guide, a majority of Cubans still drive them due to restrictions imposed in the '50s, which banned the import of foreign cars.

Hours after we were picked up, we got to experience one of the less "Instagrammable" sides of Cuba while visiting a local tobacco farm. I discovered that workers only get to keep and sell 10 percent of what they grow — a fact I still have a hard time processing more than two years later. On a separate excursion, we ate an enormous seafood dinner that cost nearly nothing — an incident that showed us how prices on the island are intentionally suppressed by the government with the dual currency system. Both of these events drew a line in the sand for me, showing how vastly different the American way of life is compared to the Cuban way of life. Needless to say, we left a large tip at the restaurant.

Despite ongoing reminders of how Cubans have continually been oppressed by their government, I began to feel at home. Steps away from the restaurant is an area called Barrio Chino de La Habana, aka Chinatown of Havana, and seeing Chinatown in Cuba tugged at my heartstrings. It's a combination of two of my deepest identities. All I needed was a Little Puerto Rico next door, and I would've been set. Even though I had no clue how to find new information about my grandfather while I was in Cuba, I wondered if he felt as at home here growing up as I felt just visiting.

Despite never meeting Grandpa Cubria, I now feel a deeper connection to him than I had before my trip to Cuba. I'll never know if I walked down the same roads he did, or ate at the same places, or if I rode in the same kinds of cars. Still, it felt like it was possible — and that was more than I'd ever been able to say before. Now, my dad, who had previously never shown interest in visiting Cuba, wishes to take the trip to hopefully find our ancestral connections.

Less than two months later, Trump directly opposed Obama's efforts to foster friendlier relations with the Cuban government, outlining a policy that makes it, once again, tough to visit the area as a tourist. Traveling to Cuba now feels like the trip of a lifetime in more ways than one.

Being in Cuba showed me how being Latinx — or any other ethnicity — isn’t just about speaking a particular language, being born in a specific country, or looking a certain way. It’s about your roots — not necessarily knowing everything about them, but embracing the culture, the food, the people, and connecting with them. Even if I never find out what my grandpa looked like or if we walked the same streets, I'll never stop trying to find ways to connect to him, and to this side of myself. You can’t spell Cubria without Cuba, and I wouldn't be me without being Latina.

Viajé a Cuba para sentirme más conectada al abuelo que nunca conocí

Durante toda mi vida, mi apariencia ha causado confusión. Mi piel — a veces color olvida, a veces bronceada — y mis ojos — ni redondos ni ovalados — provocan la pregunta invasiva: “¿Qué eres?” Para que sepan, soy cubana, boricua y china. Mis abuelos por el lado de mi madre emigraron al Barrio Chino de Nueva York desde Taishan, China, en la década de 1950. Mi abuela paterna nació en Nueva York de padres que migraron desde Puerto Rico. Desafortunadamente, nunca conocí a mi abuelo paterno — y por eso, viajé a Cuba en abril de 2017.

No se sabe mucho de Eduardo Cubria — el padre de mi padre — cuyo apellido también tengo. Lo único que sé es que emigró a Nueva York desde Cuba en los ’50, antes de que Fidel Castro asumió el poder, y murió poco después del nacimiento de mi papá. Dado que mi papá nunca lo conoció, fue difícil conocer más información sobre su vida, lo cual be debió haber disuadido. Sin embargo, sólo provocó mi anhelo de saber más sobre él.

En eventos familiares, yo sobresalgo como la única nieta china o la única nieta mestiza, y siempre recibí microagresiones raciales por todos lados, aun por personas que me amaban. Las cosas no eran muy diferentes en la escuela; de hecho, lo pasaba aún peor. Desde los 6 hasta los 17 años, asistí a una escuela con una población predominantemente blanca. Mis amigas más cercanas se identificaban como blancas en los exámenes estandarizados, mientras que yo me identificaba con la opción “dos razas o más” o simplemente “otro”. Siempre me llamaban “la China”; mis otras identidades no eran relevantes.

Era fácil no hacer caso a estas microagresiones. Mi madre es el producto de dos inmigrantes chinos, que trabajaron durísimo para dar lo mejor a sus cuatro hijos y asegurarse que comieran, que tuvieran hogar y que fueran a la escuela. De eso, estoy orgullosísima. Pero esa no es toda mi historia. Me preguntaba constantemente: “Si mi cara pareciera más ‘latina’, ¿me tomarían más en serio?” “Si hablara español con fluidez, ¿me aceptarían?” “Si les mostrara mi ADN, ¿sería suficiente?” Rumiar en esas preguntas me parecía inútil — no podía cambiar los pensamientos de todo el mundo. Además, nunca había visto ni a una foto de mi abuelo cubano, ni había visitado a la isla que dejó atrás.

De repente, algo que nunca esperaba pasó. En enero de 2015, la administración del presidente Obama aflojó las restricciones de turismo entre los EEUU y Cuba. Era la oportunidad que siempre deseaba. El pedazo del rompecabezas que necesitaba para reafirmar mi identidad como cubana. Me sentía segura que podría conectar con mi herencia muy pronto. Pero cuando el candidato presidencial Donald Trump proclamó sus planes para revertir la medida de la administración de Obama en 2016, supe que la ventana de visitar a Cuba y descubrir la historia de mi familia se estaba cerrando, especialmente después de las elecciones. Entonces, repasé el español que no había utilizado después de la secundaria y compré mis billetes de ida y vuelta a La Habana, Cuba. Era ahora o nunca.

Sé que viajar a Cuba como turista es muy complicado y entiendo por qué. Los influyentes en redes sociales que toman sus fotos en áreas no desarrolladas del país para publicar fotos en sus Instagrams solo por tendencia me chocan mucho. Pero, como persona con herencia cubana, visitar a Cuba fue una oportunidad para explorar mi identidad. (No estoy en contra de personas que no tienen conexión con Cuba que quieren viajar allí, mientras reconozcan que la gente cubana han estado oprimidos por un gobierno comunista por décadas e intenten pasar su tiempo — y, más importante, gastar su dinero — al beneficio de la gente cubana, como espero que lo hice.)

Volé a La Habana con mi esposo, que no es cubano, en abril de 2017. No tenía planes para hallar registros sobre mi abuelo — porque tenía pocos detalles al principio — pero tenía esperanzas de que estar en su isla me daría la conexión que siempre necesitaba.

En vez de quedarnos en un hotel manejado por el gobierno, decidimos quedarnos en un Airbnb en Vedado, un pueblo vecino en el oeste de La Habana Vieja. Nuestro posadero, Jaime, que nació y creció en Cuba, nos ayudó a planificar un itinerario y hasta organizó un viaje corto a Viñales, un pueblo en el lado oeste de Cuba, conocido por sus casas de madera colorida — construidas en la época de la colonia — y su jardines botánicos.

Viñales nos transportó a la época en que mi abuelo vivía en Cuba. Conducimos un Chevrolet Bel Air de 1957. Aunque los coches antiguos son muy fotogénicos, la mayoría de los cubanos los usan debido a restricciones impuestas en la década del ’50, que prohibieron la importación de coches del extranjero.

Horas después de que nos recogieron, nos topamos con un lado de Cuba menos “instagrameable” cuando visitamos una finca de tabaco. Descubrí que los trabajadores solo pueden conservar y vender 10 por ciento de lo que cultivan — un hecho que todavía es difícil de procesar, aún dos años después. Comimos un gran cena de mariscos que nos costó casi nada — una experiencia que nos mostró cómo el gobierno modera los precios con el sistema de dos monedas. Ambos eventos probaron la diferencia entre el estilo de vida americano y cubano. Dejamos una propina grande en el restaurante, claro está.

A pesar de todas las señales de la opresión que los cubanos sufren, empecé a sentirme en casa. Al lado del restaurante, había un área que se llama el Barrio Chino de La Habana, y ver a un Barrio Chino en Cuba me emocionó. Es la combinación de dos de mis identidades más profundas. Lo único que necesité en este momento fue un pequeño Puerto Rico al lado. Y aunque no tenía alguna idea de cómo podría encontrar más información sobre mi abuelo mientras estaba en Cuba, pensaba si él se sentía tan cómodo en la isla cuando era niño, como yo me sentía como visitante.

Aunque nunca conocí a mi abuelo Cubria, ahora siento una conexión más profunda con él que la que sentía antes de mi viaje a Cuba. Nunca sabría si caminé por las mismas calles que él, o si comí en los mismos lugares, o si fui en el mismo estilo de coche. Sin embargo, era una posibilidad — y la posibilidad era más de lo que había imaginado antes. Y ahora, mi papá, que anteriormente nunca tenía interés en visitar a Cuba, desea tomar el viaje para encontrar nuestras conexiones ancestrales.

Menos de dos meses después de mi viaje, Trump bloqueó los esfuerzos de Obama de tener una relación más amistosa con el Gobierno de Cuba, estableciendo una política que, otra vez, hace más difícil visitar al área como turista. El viaje a Cuba ahora se siente como una oportunidad única en la vida.

Por haber estado en Cuba, aprendí que ser latina — o cualquier otra identidad — no solo tiene que ver con hablar un idioma en particular, nacer en un país u otro o tener cierta apariencia. Tiene que ver con tus raíces. No tienes que saber toda la historia de tu familia, pero parte de ser latino es aceptar la cultura, la comida, la gente, y conectar con ellos. Es posible que nunca conoceré cómo mi abuelo lucía o si caminábamos esas mismas calles, pero nunca voy a parar de encontrar las conexiones que tenemos y mi conexión con este lado de mi identidad. No puedes deletrear Cubria sin Cuba, y no sería yo sin ser latina.