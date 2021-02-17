28 Schitt's Creek Quotes To Caption Your Everyday Moments On Insta

One of the keys to having a successful social media presence is being relatable, and there’s nothing more relatable than shared pop culture references, especially when quoting one of your favorite shows. Since its historic sweep of the 2020 Emmys, Schitt’s Creek has become a touchstone of pop culture; it also helps that it’s a veritable font of relatable quotes about life, full of memorable references that can help you document your everyday experiences perfectly on the ‘gram. Whether you’re having a chill movie night with your family or enjoying a virtual happy hour in your own pad, these Schitt’s Creek quotes are here to caption the memories.

Finding the Schitt's Creek quote that best suits the picture you want to post is the first step. If you and your pup go on daily walks in your neighborhood, stop to snap a selfie the next time you head outside and use Moira's line, "A little stroll through the slice of paradise I like to call... the town where I currently am," for your caption because that's, well, exactly where you are. A positive quote like Alexis' line, "Love that journey for me" will pair nicely with an #OOTD pic, and David's hilarious line, "I'm gonna need a stiff drink to get through this" may perfectly caption your next #WineWednesday snap.

There are enough Schitt's Creek quotes about life to match up with just about any moment you want to share on the 'gram, because the Rose family really knows their Schitt. So, browse through this list and see which quote pops out to you the most for your next post.

CBC/Pop TV

1. "I'm trying very hard not to connect with people right now." — David

2. "Love that journey for me." — Alexis

3. "A little stroll through the slice of paradise I like to call… the town where I currently am." — Moira

4. "I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year." — David

5. "It makes it seem like, as soon as you find the right key, everything's just supposed to work out, right? But life is more complicated than that." — Alexis

6. "I'm gonna need a stiff drink to get through this." — David

7. "Fear not, she hath risen!" — Moira

8. "You must prepare for life and whatever it will throw at you." — Moira

9. "There's something very cathartic about stepping into someone else's world." — Sebastien Raine

10. "The idea of me life-coaching another human being should scare you... a lot." — David

11. "Even though everything inside us is telling us to protect ourselves, when you got it, don't let it go." — David

12. "You want to be seen, and heard, and loved!" — Moira

13. "Okay, well, movies aren't always right, all right? You'll learn that later in life." — David

14. "Don't waste your time thinking about those human vultures." — Moira

15. "I'm starting to feel like I'm trapped in an Avril Lavigne lyric here." — David

16. "One foot on the pedal, one foot on the ground, and then get the hell out of here!" — Twyla

17. "I draw the line at living in a crime scene!" — Moira

18. "It's called Schitt's Creek, and it's where we live." — Johnny

19. “If airplane safety videos have taught me anything, David, it's that a mother puts her own mask on first.” — Moira

20. “I don't skate through life, David. I walk through life, in really nice shoes.” — Alexis

21. “Tweet us on Facebook!” — Johnny

22. “I’m a delightful half-half situation!” — David

23. “You’re my Mariah Carey.” — Patrick

24. “I’m incapable of faking sincerity.” — Stevie

25. “Pick up a hammer and nail this coffin shut!” — Moira

26. “There is nothing wrong with asking for what you deserve.” — Alexis

27. “Let’s not ruin a meal by talking about the process.” — David

28. “Oh, I'd kill for a good coma right now.” — Moira

All six seasons of Schitt’s Creek are streaming on Netflix.