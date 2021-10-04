As a loyal fan of Schitt’s Creek, you never miss out on an opportunity to celebrate the show. That’s why you’ve already secured a statement sweater, gold “A” necklace, or a colorful wig for Halloween so you and your friends can dress up like the cast and turn the spookiest night of the year into the Schitt-iest one. If you want to up the ante on the festivities, you’ll want to peruse these Schitt’s Creek-inspired boo basket ideas for Halloween that’ll be wildly popular with your besties — or even beloved.
Each of the Schitt’s Creek boo basket idea below draws inspiration from one aspect of the sitcom and completely runs with it, whether it be the hilarious “fold in the cheese” scene that took over TikTok in 2020, the slightly pretentious vibe of Rose Apothecary, or the cinnamon buns that are served at the Rosebud Motel every morning. Recreate the one scene that’ll make your bestie smile the most or pull ideas from each of these options to create a basket that’s “a little bit” of everything Schitt’s Creek.
After you and your BFFs swap your gifts, you can watch your fave episodes, learn the dance from Cabaret, or have a Rose-y photo shoot in your costumes (sorry, we’re not doing “rose-y,” right?). However, you’ll want to start your Halloween countdown by checking out each of these Schitt’s Creek boo basket ideas and putting together one that’s as cute as a bébé crow.
