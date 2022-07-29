Sometimes you take a selfie that’s so fierce, you can’t help but flex it on the ‘Gram. There’s nothing wrong with feeling yourself after you’ve worked hard to cultivate indestructible self-love. You’re proud of the individual you are, and it reflects in your unique style and the way you carry yourself in the world. There’s nothing wrong with having a princess complex, especially if the crown fits. Caption your next Instagram “slay” with a fun and sassy caption for Instagram that perfectly describes your baddie era.

A proper “serve” can be many different things; You may want to show off your it-girl outfit in a show-stopping ‘fit pic, impress your followers with a photo of a cool makeup look you’re trying out, or drop a simple selfie that displays your natural beauty that’s anything but basic. Maybe you’re looking to stunt on your haters or an ex-flame by showing them you’re just fine on your own and will never stop becoming more fabulous with time. One thing’s for sure, your post will be giving dream-girl.

Confidence is all in your attitude — and it’s okay to be humble with a hint of Kanye. Strut your stuff and live your best life because you’re the queen of your own world. The next time you’re ready to post a Louvre-worthy portrait or pose on Instagram, remember these sassy captions that express your #Sliving, savage mood, because you’re glowing different these days.

Aja Koska/E+/Getty Images