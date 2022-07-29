60 Sassy Captions For Instagram Pics When You’re Feelin’ Yourself
Eat, pray, slay, repeat.
Sometimes you take a selfie that’s so fierce, you can’t help but flex it on the ‘Gram. There’s nothing wrong with feeling yourself after you’ve worked hard to cultivate indestructible self-love. You’re proud of the individual you are, and it reflects in your unique style and the way you carry yourself in the world. There’s nothing wrong with having a princess complex, especially if the crown fits. Caption your next Instagram “slay” with a fun and sassy caption for Instagram that perfectly describes your baddie era.
A proper “serve” can be many different things; You may want to show off your it-girl outfit in a show-stopping ‘fit pic, impress your followers with a photo of a cool makeup look you’re trying out, or drop a simple selfie that displays your natural beauty that’s anything but basic. Maybe you’re looking to stunt on your haters or an ex-flame by showing them you’re just fine on your own and will never stop becoming more fabulous with time. One thing’s for sure, your post will be giving dream-girl.
Confidence is all in your attitude — and it’s okay to be humble with a hint of Kanye. Strut your stuff and live your best life because you’re the queen of your own world. The next time you’re ready to post a Louvre-worthy portrait or pose on Instagram, remember these sassy captions that express your #Sliving, savage mood, because you’re glowing different these days.
- “Queen of my own world.”
- “Eat, pray, slay.”
- “#Sliving”
- “Darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream.” — Taylor Swift, “Blank Space”
- “You just wanna be me, I'm a hot girl, pop girl, rich girl.” — Charli XCX, “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)”
- “I'm sorry, the old [your name] can't come to the phone right now...” — Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do”
- “I do this thing called whatever I want.”
- “I heard you’re a player. Nice to meet you, I’m the coach.”
- “Didn’t they tell you that I was a savage?” – Rihanna, “Needed Me”
- “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.” – Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
- “I know looks aren’t everything, but I have them just in case.”
- “Humble, with a hint of Kanye.”
- “*Hair flip*”
- “Too glam to give a damn.”
- “Too sexy for this world.” – Drake, “Too Sexy”
- “Y’all need to get into my drip like y’all need water.” – Doja Cat, “Get Into It (Yuh)”
- “I twirl on my haters.” – Beyonce, “Formation”
- “Be yourself – because not just anyone can be me.”
- “I'm a gangsta in a dress.” – Cardi B, “I Do”
- “You were my cup of tea but I drink champagne now.”
- “You say I'm turning evil, I'll say I'm finally pure.” – Charli XCX, “Used To Know Me”
- “A slay a day keeps the basics away.”
- “Treat me like a joke and I’ll leave you like it’s funny.”
- “I been looking good, I been feeling nice, working on my aura, cleaning up, working overtime, you been getting boring so skrrt-skrrt.” – Sza, “Love Galore (Alt Version)”
- “All sun no shade.”
- “I'm a hot girl but I stay icey.”
- “If I ever let my head down, I’m just admiring my shoes.”
- “How you don't like me but tryna do everything like me? That is what gets me.” – Nicki Minaj, “We Go Up”
- “You’re welcome.”
- “They say good things are worth the wait. That’s why I’m always late.”
- “Sending my selfie to NASA ‘cause I’m the star.”
- “Sorry, h*es hate me 'cause I'm the it girl, I ain't never asked to be the sh*t, girl.” – Megan Thee Stallion, “Megan’s Piano”
- “Savage, not average.”
- “I was sent from heaven to raise hell.”
- “Too blessed to be stressed.”
- “No pressure, no diamonds.”
- “Princess complex.”
- “I’m Mrs. Extra! Extra! This just in.” — Britney Spears, “Piece of Me”
- “I got my feet on the ground and I don't go to sleep to dream.” – Fiona Apple, “Sleep to Dream”
- “Lucky you!”
- “I never lose. Either I win or I learn.”
- “Felt cute, might delete later.”
- “Bad to the bone.”
- “Miss me?”
- “If I cut you off, you probably handed me the scissors.”
- “I’m glowing different these days.”
- “Throw me to the wolves and I’ll come back leading the pack.”
- “You have to be odd to be number one.”
- “Throwing s-ass.”
- “Before I post a pic, should I flex? Yeah, I should.” – Megan Thee Stallion, “Money Good”
- “You must not know 'bout me.” – Beyonce, “Irreplaceable”
- “In your dreams.”
- “I’m okay with being the villain in someone else’s story if that means I was the hero in mine.”
- “No filter, never needed one.”
- “The only way you’ll win is if I quit.”
- “This face card never declines.”
- “Dressing the part.”
- “Out of your league.”
- “I’m Prada, you’re na-da.”
- “Know your worth and add tax.”