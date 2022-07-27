While self-love is important to practice, it’s hard to do at times. Your reasons can be a simple as you’re too busy to really reflect on all the accomplishments you’ve achieved thus far or you’re just doubting yourself in general. Just like you make time to treat yourself to your fave iced coffee or to watch your favorite series on Netflix, you should also make time to practice a little self-love as well. One easy way to do this is with some self-love captions for Instagram.

Let’s face it, coming up with captions can be difficult AF. After all, what do you say with a cute selfie you just decided was ‘Gram-worthy? You could always go with a pun or something generic, but this is the perfect opportunity to write out some self-love quotes instead. By showing yourself the appreciation and validation you deserve with a supportive self-love quote, you’re not only giving yourself a caption that’s unique and thoughtful but it’s also benefiting you. You’re practicing that gratitude while gassing yourself up.

These 25 self-love captions also work for a photo dump of everything you did in the previous month. While you’re showing off your fave memories, your self-love quotes or self-love Instagram captions can demonstrate just how happy you are to be living this life you’re leading. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to show off some of that love for your number one person.

Pekic/E+/Getty Images