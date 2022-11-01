For many, November signals the start of the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time to begin getting your holiday plans in order. Big Apple residents looking for a magical attraction are in luck, because a ‘Gram-worthy Christmas village is coming to New York City — and it’s an immersive North Pole experience. Plus, The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland pop-up is inspired by the two-episode premiere of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses out Nov. 16, which features nostalgic characters and follows Scott Calvin as he approaches retirement as Santa.

Starting Nov. 15, get ready to step out of NYC and into the North Pole at Watermark waterfront venue at Pier 15 to experience the Christmas village that’ll be open through Jan. 15. At The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland pop-up, you’ll meet Santa’s elves and walk among towering candy canes to discover sweet treats and cozy rooms to take wintery photos that look perfect for a Christmas card. You can lounge by the fire in Santa’s living room, or grab your bae and take a pic under the giant mistletoe for the ‘Gram. There are also photo-ops set up in Santa’s sleigh and a giant snow globe, plus all kinds of sweets to stock up on at Mrs. Claus' candy bar.

The event is mainly outdoors, so make sure to bundle up in your best coat and winter accessories. Tickets to enter start at $20 per person for general entry, which includes a free cup of hot cocoa, or you can snag premium express entry for $30, which makes you a VIP on Santa’s list line and includes other free goodies. However, if you can make it during the opening week, from Nov. 15 - 23, admission is free when you RSVP at this link. That’s a pretty sweet way to ring in the season.

Once you’re inside, you can hit the Gingerbread House Bar for festive spirits like holiday themed mocktails or cocktails, including “naughty-or-nice eggnog” and rich mulled wine. If you want the full dinner experience, you can reserve a table in a glass house for delicious dishes like “Rudolph’s truffle ravioli,” “Prancer’s pigs-in-a-blanket,” or “Santa’s s’mores.” Also, in December, you can catch Santa’s Brunch every Saturday and Sunday — just make sure to book a reservation ahead of time.

The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland is an opportunity to transport to a festive fantasy land in NYC, inspired by a beloved holiday story. While you count down the days to winter break and rewatch the Santa Clause movies in anticipation for the new series, you can plan your visit to the pop-up to see a winter wonderland IRL — perhaps while you’re in town to see the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or witness the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in all its glory. Or, if you’re still celebrating into 2023, you can always come in the first few weeks of the new year for one final dose of holiday cheer. It looks like Santa has arrived early in NYC this year, and we’re not complaining.