A Witchy Girl's Guide To Salem, Massachusetts

Ever since I started planning my trip to Salem, Massachusetts, I’ve been telling my friends to prepare to be sick of me. As a lover of all things witchy and autumnal, this has been my dream fall destination for years. New England charm? Crystal shops galore? Witch history? This town has it all in spades.

While it’s charming at all times of the year, there’s no better time to visit Salem than in the fall, when spooky vibes are at their peak. ( TikTokers have declared “Strega Nona core” is the best way to celebrate this season.) I had the chance to visit for a little getaway recently, and I can confirm this should be on every spiritual girl’s travel wishlist.

There’s so much to do in Salem that you’ll need to plan strategically to make the most of it. Booking in advance is a must if you’re going in the fall — expect tourist crowds, especially on weekends. Even for spontaneous travelers, I’d highly recommend sketching out an itinerary in advance so you can buy tickets to tours and museums before they sell out.

If you need a helpful outline (because who wants to do pre-vacay homework?), I’m paying it forward to my sister magicians with this curated guide to two days in Witch City on a $480 budget.

Friday

6 p.m.: Arrive and check in

You’ll likely want to rent a car to drive into town, though you won’t need it much if you’re staying in the central area. The Church Street West parking lot is free overnight, then has a daily fee based on the hour, so you can park for the day and do everything on foot. My entire weekend’s worth of destinations were located within a 10-minute walk of each other.

I stayed at The Hotel Salem during my trip, a boutique spot ideally located in the center of town. The staff greeted me with the cutest little care package upon my arrival, complete with a candle, matches, loose-leaf tea, and shortbread cookies. I could have gotten cozy immediately, but I also wanted to take advantage of my brief time in town, so I dropped my bags and prepared to head back out.

Sarah Ellis Sarah Ellis INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

6:30 p.m.: Eat dinner in town

Once you’ve changed out of your travel clothes (or, in my case, spritzed on some dry shampoo and said a little prayer), head out to grab some food. I had my first dinner at Rockafellas Restaurant, which is located in a historic building that’s said to be haunted.

Dinner and a drink: $35

8 p.m.: Take a walking tour

There’s only one way to start your weekend in Salem: a night walk to learn about the haunted history of the place. I booked Witch City Walking Tours’ History & Hauntings of Salem tour, which was a two-hour jaunt through the famous locations in town, with a good mix of serious history and urban legend.

I’d recommend the after-dark time slots to give things a spooky feel, but if you’re pressed for time and need to squeeze it in earlier, this particular tour has bookings available from 10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. daily. And for horror fans who want something creepier, this company also offers a Mysteries & Murders tour most evenings.

Tour plus tip: $40

Sarah Ellis Sarah Ellis INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

DAY 1 TOTAL: $75

Saturday

9 a.m.: Grab a coffee and walk

Most shops in Salem don’t open until 10:00 or 11:00 a.m., so early birds will enjoy taking advantage of the quiet morning before the day-trip tourists arrive.

Latte and pastry: $12

Daily parking fee: $15

10 a.m. Salem Witch Museum

This is one of Salem’s biggest tourist attractions, and the lines will get long, even if you’ve booked a slot online in advance. Hot tip: This museum only sells same-day tickets, and if you’re coming during the fall season, you should bank on staying up until midnight the night before to snag a time slot right when the booking portal opens.

The museum tour starts with an immersive presentation about the Salem Witch Trials, starring a room full of unsettling life-size mannequins. Then, you’re led to an exhibit about the different portrayals of witchcraft throughout history.

Ticket and a souvenir: $22

Sarah Ellis Sarah Ellis INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

12 p.m. Grab lunch

I sat and got some work done for a bit at Gulu-Gulu Cafe, a quirky, laidback sandwich shop and beer bar in the center of town.

Sandwich: $15

1 p.m. Explore the local shops

Be prepared to budget a lot of your time (and money, TBH) to exploring all the witchy shops in town. You’ll find everything from crystal stores to vintage boutiques to jewelers, and you’ll want to pick up souvenirs and supplies to bring home for your personal witchcraft altar. A few of my favorite spots: Oak + Moss, Ascend, Velvet & Vein, Wicked Good Books, Artemisia Botanicals, and HausWitch.

Goodies: $40

Sarah Ellis Sarah Ellis INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

3 p.m.: Get a psychic reading

There’s no better place to do a psychic reading than Salem, and in my humble opinion, *the* spot to go to is Crow Haven Corner. This is the oldest witch shop in town, and it’s run by Lorelei the Love Witch, who has been working in Salem for 35 years and was featured on Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. If you’re lucky enough to be in town on a day she’s working, you might be able to get a reading with Lorelei herself — but if not, you’ll still be in for a treat with anyone on her staff.

I did a reading with Kim and was amazed by her insights. She immediately sensed that I’m juggling a lot of things personally and professionally right now, and her tarot pulls were spot-on with my recent fears around trusting my intuition. I came away feeling more excited to journal my thoughts regularly and call in a sense of groundedness and peace. Also, she pulled the Lovers card and said my soulmate is on their way to me, so that’s something I now get to look forward to.

15-minute reading: $50 (or, if you want to splurge, $90 for 30 minutes)

5 p.m. Fuel up with an early dinner

I loved the vibes at Flying Saucer Pizza Company, an outer space-themed eatery with tons of options for pizza connoisseurs, including dedicated gluten-free and vegan menus.

Pizza: $20

7 p.m. Check out a local show

This is the choose-your-own-adventure portion of the weekend. I’d recommend checking out the Salem Haunted Happenings website to see what’s showing during the nights you’re in town. You can choose between a spell-casting ritual, an interactive witch trial play, a voodoo and vampires tour, or the nearly endless options available on Tripadvisor.

Show: Roughly $25

9 p.m. Have a nightcap

End your night at All Souls’ Lounge, a vintage-themed bar with an extensive cocktail list, as well as gourmet grilled cheeses and hot dogs. If you need a late-night snack, you’re covered here, too — this spot stays open until 1 a.m.

Cocktail: $11

Sarah Ellis

DAY 2 TOTAL: $210

Sunday

9 a.m. Start with coffee and another morning walk

Can you tell I’m a coffee walk girl? Fall weather is simply too nice not to get out and about every morning.

Latte and pastry: $12

Daily parking fee: $15

10 a.m. Study up at Peabody Essex Museum

Every good witch should know about those who came before her. If you haven’t had enough history lessons yet during your trip, spend an hour or two at Salem’s premiere art and culture museum. Currently on display: an exhibit about mediums and magicians, as well as a gallery of real artifacts from people who lived through the Salem Witch Trials.

Museum ticket: $25

11:30 a.m. Get your aura photo taken

This was one of my favorite things I did during my solo trip. If you’ve never had an aura photo taken, it’s basically a photo of your energetic field that shows up in rainbow colors. There are a few places in town to get these done, but I loved my experience at HausWitch. Melissa walked me through the process of grounding my energy, posing for the photo, and then analyzing the results.

I’ve gotten my aura photo taken once before — at a work event two years ago — but I wasn’t surprised to see that my colors are totally different now. I was in a more emotional, relational headspace at that time, and my aura showed up as blue and purple. Now, I’m experiencing a lot more forward movement and personal growth, so the photo had a mix of orange, yellow, and green. I got to bring it home along with a paper explaining the different aura colors and their meanings.

Aura photo: $50

Sarah Ellis Sarah Ellis INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

12:30 p.m. Grab lunch at a cafe

At this point, I needed some nourishment, and Life Alive Cafe came in clutch. The full vegetarian menu features bowls, salads, wraps, soup, and a full coffee menu for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Lunch bowl: $15

2 p.m. Make your own broom or leather-bound journal

The Witchery is one of the coolest and most unique shops in Salem. It offers daily workshops for broom-making and bookbinding, as well as a full slate of weekly ones like spelljar making, Ouija board crafting, and ghost photography. This is one thing you definitely need to book early — the workshops sell out weeks in advance during peak season. Luckily, if you miss your chance to snag an in-person slot, you can also buy craft kits to take home.

Small broom or journal: $70

Sarah Ellis

4 p.m. Have a goodbye drink at a haunted bar

Before you leave, walk over to the waterfront area to grab a pint at Mercy Tavern, a former brothel said to be haunted by the ghosts of sailors who used to visit.

Drink: $8

6 p.m. Head back home

It was a 40-minute drive into Boston at this time of day, and I’d budget some time for traffic if you’ve got a flight or train to catch. I’d also recommend packing your crystals in a handheld carry-on to avoid them getting jostled around during transit.

I left Salem with a bunch of new witchy goodies, feeling freshly inspired to manifest all the dreams on my vision board. I’m thinking I need to make this an annual trip to get me in the right mindset for autumn. Strega Nona would be proud.

DAY 3 TOTAL: $195

TOTAL COST: $480