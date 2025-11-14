Sabrina Carpenter is making her final stop on the Short n’ Sweet Tour in Los Angeles starting Nov. 20. Ahead of her shows at the Crypto.com Arena, the Man’s Best Friend singer is giving fans a chance to shop exclusive merch and vintage finds at Cash App’s Second Hand Pop-Up beginning Saturday, Nov. 15.

The immersive fan activation located in Downtown LA will include photo ops, shopping moments, and perks for any Cash App cardholders — plus it’s totally free. The Sabrina Carpenter Second Hand Pop-Up already made a pitstop in New York City and Nashville when the “Manchild” singer was in town for her tour, and according to TikToker @aswiftiestory, you’ll want to allocate plenty of time for the experience if you’re planning on visiting when it’s in SoCal.

While you’re at the pop-up shop, you can get exclusive merch to wear to the show, and even browse a curated collection of vintage clothes inspired by Carpenter’s style. There are tons of Easter eggs from her music videos placed throughout the space and an embroidery bar where you can customize your purchase.

Ahead is the house tour and all the information you need about Sabrina Carpenter’s Second Hand Pop-Up in LA, so you know what to expect before you go.

When Does Sabrina’s Vintage Pop-Up Shop Open?

Cash App

Carpenter may be kicking off her Short n’ Sweet Tour in LA on Nov. 20, but fans can get the party started early at her Cash App experience starting Nov. 15. The pop-up shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, through Nov. 18.

The pop-up is free and open to the public, so anyone can attend. However, if you’re a Cash App cardholder, you won’t have to wait in line as long as everyone else. According to @aswiftiestory, there will be two lines to get in, and as a cardholder, she only waited about one hour versus two hours for non-members. It’s expected to rain in Los Angeles over the weekend, so be sure to check the weather before attending. Since the line is outside, come prepared with essentials like a jacket, umbrella, and even a portable phone charger.

Where Is Sabrina’s LA Pop-Up Located?

The Second Hand store will be at the Era Studio in DTLA at 1919 Bay Street. Even though there is street parking available in the area, your best bet will be to rideshare with your besties to the pop-up.

What Can You Expect At Sabrina’s Second Hand Store?

Prev Next INFO 1/7 PREV NEXT

The Cash App experience is basically a vintage shop with Carpenter’s ‘70s-inspired style in mind, where you can pick up tour merch, exclusive city-specific items, and a curated collection of thrifted finds. The secondhand items from Garage Sale Vintage are handpicked to match Carpenter’s signature style, and will be available at a reduced price.

If you happen to get anything from the experience, Cash App cardholders will be able to have it customized at the embroidery bar. The collectible patches and Sabrina-inspired embroidery will turn your item into a one-of-a-kind piece.

There will also be plenty of Easter eggs to spot and photo moments to take snaps for IG with your BFF. The vintage space will have a retro photo booth, and fans can leave a copy of their Polaroid-style pic on the “wall of ‘fits” collage that has been building since the start of the tour.

Cash App Cash App Cash App INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

Bonus for cardholders: You can get 30% off Carpenter’s tour merch and be entered in for a chance to win apparel and props inspired by her aesthetic. If you happen to have a Sabrina Carpenter stamped Cash App card, you also get to take home two vintage pieces, while supplies last. Fans of Carpenter will definitely want to stop by to check out all the details and celebrate the Short n’ Sweet Tour one last time, so take a sip of your go go juice and head to the Second Hand pop-up while it’s in town.