Quick poll: Who’s ready for Rihanna’s epic return to the stage at 2023’s Super Bowl halftime show? It’s hard not be excited. Even the stars agree this is Rihanna’s time to shine, but it’s been a while since she was releasing bangers every other month. Chances are Bad Girl RiRi is planning to bring it to her performance with lots of dance moves, and Rihanna’s workout routine is definitely helping her get Super Bowl Sunday-ready.

Unsurprisingly, the multi-hyphenate likes to switch things up. Lagree founder Sebastien Lagree told Glamour South Africa in 2020, Rihanna “has been a long-time Lagree client,” while celebrity trainer Jamie Granger said RiRi likes to spice things up by doing “everything from power lifting to plyometrics.”

While Rihanna seems to enjoy trying new fitness regimens, Lagree seems to be her go-to workout routine, and, according to Dede Lagree, her chef originally got her into it. If you’re new to this form of exercise, Lagree is often compared to Pilates. However, the two are slightly different. Sebastien says that Lagree is a low impact and high intensity workout, while Pilates is low impact and low intensity. There are also slight differences in the machines used for Lagree versus Pilates, such as Lagree’s Supra, which Sebastien Lagree says “helped [Rihanna] reach and achieve her fitness goals.”

To perform a Lagree workout at home, it does help to have a Lagree machine. However, there are Lagree exercises you can do without a machine at home that are very similar to Rihanna’s Lagree workout.

01 Elevator Lunge TikTok Treating yourself to a set of workout sliders is a much more budget-friendly way to perform a Lagree workout at home. Once you have a pair, you can follow TikToker @alexgshearer’s routine that starts off with an elevator lunge. To perform, keep your front foot firm on the floor. While squatting down, “straighten the back leg,” according to Sebastien, before returning to your start position. Repeat for about a minute on each side.

02 Carriage Kick TikTok The next move is a carriage kick, or slider kick as @alexgshearer calls them. This move is similar to an elevator lunge, but your starting position is a squat with your front leg in a 90 degree angle over your foot. While in this position, you’ll slide your other leg back and forth. Do this move for about a minute before switching to the other side.

03 Curtsy Lunge TikTok The curtsy lunge is similar to the elevator lunge. Instead of straightening the leg back, though, bring it back in a diagonal line. This move works to strengthen your glutes and legs. TikToker @alexgshearer does both a curtsy lunge and curtsy pulse back to back for a minute each on both sides.

04 Lateral Lunge TikTok You’re going to repeat these lunges, but to the side. The first is a traditional lateral lunge, where you begin with your legs hip-width apart. As you squat down, straighten out one leg to the side and return to your starting position. Do this for about a minute and switch with the other leg out.

05 Skater Lunge TikTok The skater lunge is similar to the lateral lunge, but you’re starting from a squat position. It’ll feel like you’re roller skating as you push out one leg to the side and bring it back in. Try to keep your weight over your base leg.

06 Bear TikTok Once you performed all the previous moves on both sides, you’re ready to move down to the floor for a bear stretch. To begin, you’ll get in a plank position and slowly move your upper body back towards your feet. Keep your back flat in the tabletop position with your “neck in line with your spine.” You also don’t want to move too far back. Your hips should be in line with your knees for a perfect 90 degree angle.

07 Plank To Pike TikTok Up next is the plank to pike. Lagree says this move works on your abs, shoulders, triceps, and lats, so you’ll really feel it in the upper body. To perform, start in a plank position and slowly move your legs in. As this is happening, you’ll feel like your butt is going straight up in the air. Do this with both your hands on the floor and then again with your elbows on the floor for a minute each.

08 Saw TikTok Think of the saw move as making your body into a saw. From a standard plank position with your elbows on the floor, you’ll move back and forth. This should really work out your abdominal and core.

09 Mountain Climbers TikTok Mountain climbers are a pretty standard exercise move. Keeping your core engaged in a plank position, you’ll bring in one leg at a time as if you’re climbing a mountain.