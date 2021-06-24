Lifestyle

These 10 Queer-Owned Etsy Shops Make Beautiful Pride-Themed Decor

Each will bring a little extra love into your home.

By Marisa Casciano

An easy way to make your home feel like a welcoming space for all? Fill it with pieces of decor that celebrate love — in all its forms. This could look like a small, macrame rainbow hanging in your kitchen or a large doormat with the words "love lives here" on your doorstep. Fortunately, there are a wealth of queer-owned Etsy shops with heaping collections of items that'll bring lots of love into your home with a simple tap of "Add to Cart."

Always, and especially during Pride month, purchasing from queer-owned shops is a solid, straightforward way to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community. Even more, these queer-owned Etsy shops feature some home decor options that are next to impossible to pass up. Some, like AlijhaeArts and rnicolestudio, specialize in art prints that celebrate inclusivity, getting to know and accepting yourself, or LGBTQ+ relationships. Others, like FabulouslyFeminist, boast adorable mugs to add to your (probably already overflowing collection), or zines that tell the stories of LGBTQ+ people in their own words.

Below, find some stunning queer-owned Etsy shops you’ll want to bookmark, but know there are plenty more you can browse to fill your home with Pride-inspired goods. Be sure to circle back to these shops whenever you need home decor, not only to support a talented, independent LGBTQ+ seller, but to support all types of love.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01
BitchinDesignCo
Queer Print
Etsy

The products at BitchinDesignCo don't hold back at all, and you can’t help but stan. Seller Chelsey Emery’s shop has everything from a sticker that says, "Human rights are non-negotiable," to tote bags and shirts. Shop here for a colorful print on premium paper, which can be customized upon request.

$8

02
FabulouslyFeminist
Queer Mug: Tune Into The Queerness Of Your Life
Etsy

Social and environmental justice is the focus of Callie Garp’s Etsy shop, FabulouslyFeminist. Garp has a passion for feminism, gender studies, and art, and the shop features a large selection of items that celebrate self-love, quote Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and support taking down the patriarchy. Add a mug from this shop to your collection and tune into your own queerness.

$21

03
ifpencilscouldtalk
PRIDE Talking Pencils Stationary Set
Etsy

These talking pencils from ifpencilscouldtalk will be a subtle, yet sweet piece of decor in your home. You can place them in your favorite cup in your home office or in a reading nook to use during your next journaling session. Owned and operated by Tamara Arynne, this shop also features cards and stationery, so you can share the love with your besties.

$22

04
DiasporanSavantPress
making your mark: women, queer, and genderqueer tattoo artists in their own words
Etsy

DiasporanSavantPress is home to posters, prints, and zines with a story. It's a superb place to shop if you want to educate yourself on the collective and individual experiences of the LGBTQ+ community throughout history. The zine, or small magazine, called "making your mark," shares tips for marginalized artists, personal reflections, and a gallery of tattoos from talented artists you'll want to know about. This pick is one you’ll want to pore over and then display proudly on your coffee table.

$25

05
AlijhaeArts
Sweater Love Print
Etsy

The prints, notebooks, pins and more in the AlijhaeArts shop, by Alijhae West, play on a stunning color palette of oranges, greens, light blues, or corals. Not to mention, the images themselves are masterpieces, bringing the nuances and intimacies of the human experience to life. You’ll find depictions of outward expressions of love, mushroom and floral motifs, and other whimsical elements in this art.

$16

06
TheSistersStoned
Summer Candle Set of 4 Soy Candles
Etsy

When you're chilling in a bubble bath or curled up on the couch, you'll want to have one of these candles from TheSistersStoned nearby. Not only are the candles colorful, but they're also handmade and burn for more than 40 hours. Some scents include bamboo coconut milk and dewy grass, and all will compliment your spa-like bathroom and transport you to a blissful headspace.

$60

07
rnicolestudio
Morgan+Harley Pink Edition Queer Art Print
Etsy

rnicolestudio is brought to you by seller Robyn Nicole, an artist and photographer. According to her Etsy bio, her work is largely inspired by her identity and interests. Her art prints, in particular, reflect a brightness and tranquility, with soothing colors and titles. They’re gorgeous portrayals of the many ways love between two people can manifest.

$5

08
Chiommani
Black Queer Picnic Art Print
Etsy

Chiomma Hall, a Black, queer woman; freelance illustrator, and owner of Chiommani on Etsy, is very intentional with her work. She supports her community by "holding space for love" and realizes the powerful role that art plays in activism. "Art activism means creating a moment strong enough to inspire reflection and accountability," she writes in a listing. "It is through self-acceptance, vulnerability, and a willingness to ask for help that we can truly help others."

$30

09
WanderFreeAndQueer
Rainbow Heart Garland
Etsy

Have you ever seen anything as cute as this rainbow heart garland from WanderFreeAndQueer? This Etsy shop, run by Danella and Allie, features a ton of crocheted goods that will bring an extra touch of love into your home. Order crochet coasters or a Pride can holder with a rainbow motif. Everything arrives in discreet packaging if that’s something you’re looking for, as noted by the seller.

$30

10
StudioLeezou
Rainbow shelf
Etsy

StudioLeezou features laser-cut products that'll speak to all of your interests. First, there's the rainbow-shaped shelf, available in a series of neutrals and great for displaying a book or a succulent. There are also items like a plant propagation planter or a sunburst mirror.

$35

Find an item that feels undeniably you, and let your love, pride, and support shine throughout your home and beyond.