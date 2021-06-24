An easy way to make your home feel like a welcoming space for all? Fill it with pieces of decor that celebrate love — in all its forms. This could look like a small, macrame rainbow hanging in your kitchen or a large doormat with the words "love lives here" on your doorstep. Fortunately, there are a wealth of queer-owned Etsy shops with heaping collections of items that'll bring lots of love into your home with a simple tap of "Add to Cart."

Always, and especially during Pride month, purchasing from queer-owned shops is a solid, straightforward way to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community. Even more, these queer-owned Etsy shops feature some home decor options that are next to impossible to pass up. Some, like AlijhaeArts and rnicolestudio, specialize in art prints that celebrate inclusivity, getting to know and accepting yourself, or LGBTQ+ relationships. Others, like FabulouslyFeminist, boast adorable mugs to add to your (probably already overflowing collection), or zines that tell the stories of LGBTQ+ people in their own words.

Below, find some stunning queer-owned Etsy shops you’ll want to bookmark, but know there are plenty more you can browse to fill your home with Pride-inspired goods. Be sure to circle back to these shops whenever you need home decor, not only to support a talented, independent LGBTQ+ seller, but to support all types of love.

