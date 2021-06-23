There’s no better way to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community — in Pride month and beyond — than shopping from Queer-owned fashion brands. The journey for LGBTQ+ rights has been been an uphill climb, and there’s still a long way to go. Even now, 52 years since the Stonewall uprising, there is much to be done to ensure a safe, prosperous, equitable lives for all LGBTQ+ people. You can offer some support the simplest ways, like financially supporting Queer-owned brands.

Spending your money at small businesses is always a great way to support local economies and carve out more room for creators, especially if you ensure your money goes directly to marginalized communities. And as corporate pinkwashing has become a larger issue in LGBTQ+ community, you can feel more confident in truly supporting LGBTQ+ communities when you support Queer-owned brands. I recommend bookmarking each of the Queer-owned brands featured below so they’re top of mind whenever you feel like doing a little shopping. Every day’s a good day to diversify your shopping habits.

T-shirts, joggers, and swimsuits, oh my. You can find your entire summer wardrobe in the options below. Get ready to upgrade your fashion aesthetic big time.

