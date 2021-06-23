Pride
A woman with short blonde hair giving her queer partner a piggyback ride as they both wear rainbow ombre TomboyX underwear

10 Queer-Owned Fashion Brands That'll Level Up Your Aesthetic

Give them your coins ASAP.

By Margaret Blatz
Courtesy of TomboyX

There’s no better way to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community — in Pride month and beyond — than shopping from Queer-owned fashion brands. The journey for LGBTQ+ rights has been been an uphill climb, and there’s still a long way to go. Even now, 52 years since the Stonewall uprising, there is much to be done to ensure a safe, prosperous, equitable lives for all LGBTQ+ people. You can offer some support the simplest ways, like financially supporting Queer-owned brands.

Spending your money at small businesses is always a great way to support local economies and carve out more room for creators, especially if you ensure your money goes directly to marginalized communities. And as corporate pinkwashing has become a larger issue in LGBTQ+ community, you can feel more confident in truly supporting LGBTQ+ communities when you support Queer-owned brands. I recommend bookmarking each of the Queer-owned brands featured below so they’re top of mind whenever you feel like doing a little shopping. Every day’s a good day to diversify your shopping habits.

T-shirts, joggers, and swimsuits, oh my. You can find your entire summer wardrobe in the options below. Get ready to upgrade your fashion aesthetic big time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01
Red Plaid Flannel Shirt
Dapper Boi

The gender-neutral brand Dapper Boi has a wide selection of stylish basics every wardrobe needs. With a focus on creating clothes that fit everyone comfortable, each item runs in sizes XS to 4XL

$60
02
The Essential Windowpane Drawstring Pant
Wildfang

Wildfang creates durable workwear with actual pockets, so it’s pretty much the full package. In all seriousness, the brand is also committed to humane working conditions and sustainability, as well as giving back. Since the brand launched in 2012, it has donated $500,000 to such causes and hopes to give back $150,000 in 2021.

$88
03
Tie-Dye Rainbow Pride Half-Binder
gc2b

Gc2b, a trans-owned company, is dedicated to designing comfortable, swim-friendly, safe, and fun binders. The brand also has a collection of vibrant shorts, t-shirts, and more. As if that wasn’t enough, gc2b has also sponsored over 100 LGBTQ+ organizations and has donated over 6,000 chest binders to people in need.

$42
04
Yup, Still Gay Sweater
Stuzo Clothing

The LA-based clothing line Stuzco Clothing features harnesses, t-shirts, sweaters, candles, and more, all with funny one-liner graphics. The gender-free options come celebrity-approved, with the likes of Ruby Rose, Lena Waithe, and Tiffany Haddish sporting them.

$50
$45
05
Radiating Head Long Sleeves
Otherwild

Otherwild is a queer, woman-owned store, founded in 2021, that showcases the work of different artists and creators. Alongside its cute apparel, Otherwild also sells home goods and home cleaning products — the prime one-stop shop.

$40
06
V Neck Bralette - Rainbow Blooms Print
TomboyX

Founded by wives Fran and Naomi, TomboyX creates underwear that works for all bodies, no matter where you fall on the gender spectrum. The brand recently added swimwear to its collection, so you can be your most comfortable self on the beach.

$32
07
Electile Dysfunction T-shirt
Revel & Riot

Donating every year to LGBTQ+ organizations, Revel and Riot has raised over $20,000 for the Pulse Victims Fund in Orlando, Florida. The non-profit brand produces witty t-shirts, patches, and totes to share its message.

$34
$10
08
Swim Trunks
Humankind

Chlorine-tested and quick-drying, Humankind specializes in swimwear; however, you can also score some comfy loungewear on its site, too. It can be hard to find genderless pool ‘fits, so bookmark this for all your summer needs.

$72
09
Nylon Cargo Pants
Lockwood 51

With slogans like “Homosexual Tendencies” and “To All The Corporations Cashing in on Gay Pride Don’t Think We’ve Forgotten,” Lockwood 51 has the shirts that’ll say exactly what's on your mind. As a self-described “movement to empower queer youth,” you can trust Lockwood 51 to continue to keep it oh-so-real.

$79
10
QueerlyDesigns Kiss More Girls - Funny Lesbian Pride T-Shirt
Etsy

If you’re searching for some cute merch to rock to Pride, look no further than QueerlyDesigns on Etsy. This brand has unique and funny t-shirts that will get you all the compliments.

$28