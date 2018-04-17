Prom season is right around the corner, and that means the pressure's on. A simple, "Will you go to prom with me?" is so sweet to receive from a crush, but with each passing year, it seems like people are stepping up their game and getting even more creative with their promposals. "Lights, camera, action" is honestly an understatement when it comes to some of these elaborate asks, and you'll want to take a picture to document the moment. When that swoon-worthy gesture comes your way, be prepared to post a picture on social media with these prom proposal quotes for Instagram captions of your promposal.

Whether you are the one doing the asking or you're expecting your partner to pop the question, you want to be ready to snap a pic of the moment to share with your friends with prom proposal quotes. Naturally, you'll be far too excited that you won't have time to come up with your own promposal quotes. Just focus on getting the right photo to document it all, and use these romantic, cute, and funny prom proposal sayings to showcase your feels. It's kind of like choosing a corsage for your prom ‘fit, so try out any of these 50 promposal captions to see if any of them are the perfect match for your vibes.

kali9/E+/Getty Images

"I prom-ise to have a good time." "Yeah, we were dancing. Dancing with our hands tied, hands tied." — Taylor Swift, "Dancing With Our Hands Tied" "If the whole world was watching, I'd still dance with you." — Niall Horan, "This Town" "Stay close to the people who feel like sunshine." "I said yes... to prom." "He makes me melt like a popsicle on the Fourth of July." — The Little Rascals "So many of my smiles begin with you." "I never want to stop making memories with you." — Beverly Preston, Holding onto Hope "Hella heart eyes for you." "Live for the moments you can't put into words." — Kid Rock "And so the adventure begins." "Everyone's a star and deserves the right to twinkle." — Marilyn Monroe "Happy memories." "She was quite ready to be fallen in love with." — Jane Austen, Mansfield Park "Keep calm and think prom." "Anyone can catch your eye, but it takes someone special to catch your heart." "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet To Come" "I wanna dance with somebody." — Whitney Houston, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" "Happy girls are the prettiest." — Audrey Hepburn "My dream wouldn't be complete without you in it." — The Princess and the Frog "They say if you dream a thing more than once, it's sure to come true." — Sleeping Beauty "About time." "Let's dance. For fear tonight is all. Let's sway. You could look into my eyes. Let's sway under the moonlight, this serious moonlight." — David Bowie, "Let's Dance" "I choose you." — Pokemon "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie the Pooh "Take my hand. Take my whole life too. For I can't help falling in love with you." — Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling In Love" "Meeting you was like listening to a song for the first time and knowing it would be my favorite." "For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you." — Andrew McMahon, "Cecilia and the Satellite" “Spinning in my highest heels, love. Shining just for you." – Taylor Swift, “Mirrorball” “Don’t leaf me hanging. Will you go to prom with me?” “In queso you were wondering, I’m ready to taco ‘bout prom.” “Donut let me go to prom alone.” “Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close?” – Taylor Swift, “Lover” “I don’t want to dance with anyone else.” “We’d look so good together at prom. Just saying.” “‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance.” – BTS, “Permission to Dance” “Will you go to prom with me, and dance, dance, dance.” – Hellogoodbye, “Jesse Buy Nothing... Go to Prom Anyways” “I never want to miss a chance to dance with you.” “Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes.” — Dua Lipa, “Levitating” “I’d lion if I said I didn’t want to go to prom with you.” “Prom would be butter with you.” “You up… for prom?” “What Oreo doing on prom night?” “Will you be the Pete Davidson to my Kim Kardashian and go to prom with me?” “Roses are red. Violets are blue. I’d love to go to prom with you.” “You are the Obi-Wan I want to take to prom.” “Keeping my heels, head, and standards high with a prom date like you.” “Take more chances, dance more dances.” “It's gonna be a night to remember.” – High School Musical 3, “A Night To Remember” “I never liked that song until I danced to it with you." — Chelsea Stark