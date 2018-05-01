Ever since you watched Bridgerton, you’ve wanted to dance around your house in elaborate dresses, refer to summer as the “social season,” and live like a textbook princess. Your 9-to-5 job suddenly feels more boring than ever before, and you spend a majority of your time daydreaming about lavish afternoon teas, grand ballrooms, and expensive-looking jewelry. It’s starting to show on your feed, where you frequently post pictures in adorable attire that Bridgerton’s HBIC, Queen Charlotte, would approve of. For those pictures and others to come, you need these Instagram captions about princesses that really take the crown.

Bridgerton probably isn’t the only thing you’re basing your princess-style life off of. Growing up, you may have watched The Princess Diaries, where Amelia “Mia” Thermopolis transforms into royalty. (We’re still waiting for Julie Andrews, aka Queen Clarice Rinaldi, to show up with a jet to Genovia.) Plus, you find yourself constantly watching The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and more princess-centric classics on Disney+, and read up on real-life (former) royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — who just welcomed their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4, 2021.

Taking tips from those regal figures will certainly make you feel more like a princess, both on and off the grid. It may also inspire you to curate a collection of thrifted teacups, dress up in sparkly headpieces, or redefine the word “princess” all together. These princess captions will support you on your journey that’ll be nothing short of extraordinary.

Walt Disney Pictures

"There is a princess inside all of us." "Happily ever after starts here." "See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns." — Taylor Swift, “Love Story” "A dream is a wish your heart makes." — Cinderella "You were my cup of tea. But I drink Champagne now." "A queen is never late. Everyone else is simply early." — Queen Clarice Rinaldi, The Princess Diaries "Create your own fairy tale." "I’m ready for tea with the Bridgertons now." "The one where they turn into princesses." "Shine bright like a diamond." — Rihanna, "Diamonds" "Do you think all princess dresses have pockets?" "You are made of magical things." "Dear, Disney. I’m ready for my own movie now." "Just a princess, chilling in their castle." "Have courage and be kind." "You should see me in a crown." — Billie Eilish, “you should see me in a crown” "I learned everything I know from Meghan Markle." "I’ve kissed a lot of frogs, and I think that qualifies me to be a princess." "Once upon a time..." "You’ve been cordially invited to afternoon tea." "This has major princess energy." "Anyone can be a princess." "Living all of my princess dreams." "We, the princesses." "A teacup a day keeps the toads away." "I’m toad-ally in love with this princess #look." "Her courage was her crown, and she wore it like a queen." — Atticus "From princess to queen." "I can slay dragons all by myself." "Does this tiara make me look like a princess?"