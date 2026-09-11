It’s the season of the witch. The Owens sisters are back for Practical Magic 2, and there is only one acceptable way to celebrate: mixing up a round of Midnight Margaritas.

Watching Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman) dance around the kitchen in the 1998 original is one of pop culture's most iconic moments, and something I’ve always dreamed of recreating with my besties. So I jumped at the chance to watch the OG Practical Magic under the stars at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, hosted by beauty brand Billie and Cinespia. And the night kicked off with the very cocktail that started it all: a steady flow of Midnight Margaritas courtesy of Astral Tequila.

Then came the real plot twist: Just as the sun set, Bullock, Kidman, and new coven additions Joey King and Maisie Williams surprised the audience to lead a toast with their own drinks. It was the ultimate movie night setup, and you can whip up this signature blend at home thanks to Astral Tequila’s official recipe.

How To Make The Practical Magic 2 Midnight Margarita

Astral Tequila actually has two versions of the Midnight Marg: a classic on the rocks and a frozen blend — which is just what I need right now with the current Los Angeles heat wave. Both are incredibly easy to make.

The hardest part is the coconut lime salt rim, but it is worth the extra effort. For that, you'll need:

The Coconut Lime Salt Rim Ingredients

2 tbsp flaky sea salt

1 tbsp finely grated dried lime zest

1 tbsp unsweetened coconut flakes (lightly toasted)

1 tbsp sugar

How To Prep The Rim

To get started, spread the lime zest on parchment and let it air-dry overnight, or bake it at 200°F for 10-15 minutes until fully dry. Next, lightly toast your coconut flakes until they turn a perfect golden brown. Once everything is completely cool, finely chop the mixture so the size matches your sea salt, mix it all together, and your rim is ready.

Astral Tequila

While drying the zest overnight takes a little pre-planning, the actual drinks come together in seconds. The Owens sisters famously blast “Coconut” by Harry Nilsson while making their batch, so putting a little lime in the coconut is essential.

The Classic Midnight Margarita Ingredients

1.5oz Astral Tequila Blanco

0.5oz fresh lime juice

0.75oz coconut water

0.75oz cream of coconut

How To Mix The Classic Blend

Add all ingredients and ice into a shaker. Shake until completely chilled and strain into a glass. If you're garnishing your sip for the 'Gram, be sure to add your custom salt rim first and finish it off with a fresh lime wheel.

Astral Tequila

The Frozen Midnight Margarita Ingredients

1.5oz Astral Tequila Blanco

1oz fresh lime juice

1.5oz cream of coconut

0.75-1 cup ice

How To Mix The Frozen Marg

Skip the shaker and throw everything straight into a high-powered blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. This is how the Owens take their margs in the movie, so treat your blender like a cauldron and mix up some magic.

TL;DR: The Midnight Marg Is A Witchy Delight

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You really can’t go wrong with a margarita, but pairing it with the Owens sisters takes it to another level. The Astral Tequila recipe perfectly balances the creamy coconut against the tart lime flavors, so it feels like an elevated sip. The custom salt rim may take some time to conjure, but it’s worth it for the full brew.

Whether you are hosting a watch party with your besties or prepping for a Practical Magic 2 marathon, I highly recommend trying this recipe (especially the frozen version).

Rating: 4.8/5