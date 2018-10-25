When most people think of witch sisters, they tend to think of the iconic Sandersons from Hocus Pocus, or maybe even the Twitches of Disney Channel. Maybe you even think of the trio from Charmed. But how can we forget about the iconic, but often overlooked, witch sisters from the 1998 rom-com Practical Magic, which stars two legendary ladies, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. Who didn’t want to be an Owens sis with Sally and Gillian, drink margaritas, and dance around in the kitchen? The good news is, you can start your very own coven with your roomies and post your witchy ways with some Practical Magic quotes for Instagram.

If you haven't seen the film, the time is now. Plan a backyard movie night with your besties, or pour yourself some wine and watch it solo with snacks. Make sure it’s under the moonlight and you have tons of cozy blankets to keep you warm. Dress up in your most witch-worthy outfit of a long black dress, dark lipstick, and combat books, and fall in love with your setup. Light some pumpkin spice candles and have some cookies baking in the oven. When it gets to the iconic midnight margaritas scene, dance around with your friends with some Halloween-themed margaritas in hand (if you’re 21 or up). Document the whole thing with a Boomerang or Instagram Reel to post on the ‘Gram so you can hold onto those memories forever.

Now, not only does this movie have the most magical quotes, but the book that it is based on is also an amazing source for witchy quotes about love, life, and friendship. After you snap some lovely selfies with your chosen coven, use any of these 30 Practical Magic quotes to caption those pics, from both the movie and the book. These work for any romantic pics of you and your partner, Halloween #OOTDs, and a few plandids of you playing in the fallen leaves. You can even use them for a pretty selfie in portrait mode. A true fan of the film will recognize what you’re referencing right away, and give your post all the love it deserves.

"All I want is a normal life." — Sally "I dream of a love that even time will lie down and be still for." — Sally "My darling girl, when are you going to realize that being normal is not necessarily a virtue? It rather denotes a lack of courage!" — Aunt Frances "Curses only have power when you believe them. And I don't." — Gary "You know what? I wished for you too." — Gary "The guy I dreamed of doesn't exist. And if he doesn't exist, I'll never die of a broken heart." — Sally "But there are some things I know for certain: always throw spilt salt over your left shoulder, keep rosemary by your garden gate, plant lavender for luck, and fall in love whenever you can." — Sally "You ever put your arms out and spin really, really fast? Well, that's what love is like. It makes your heart race. It turns the world upside down. But if you're not careful, if you don't keep your eyes on something still, you can lose your balance." — Gillian "Eye of newt and toe of frog, wool of bat and tongue of dog." — Aunt Frances "Flip the switch and let the cauldron bubble!" — Aunt Frances "My blood. Your blood. Our blood." — Sally "There's a little witch in all of us." — Aunt Jet "And this is what comes from dabbling; I mean you can't practice witchcraft while you look down your nose at it." — Aunt Jet "She knew that when you hear the sound of the deathwatch beetle, the man you love is doomed to die." — Aunt Frances "You're saying what I'm feeling is just one of your spells?" — Gary "Black as night, erase death from our sight. White as light, Mighty Hectate, make it right." — Sally and Gillian "You brought him into my life and now I want you to bring him back." — Sally "So when you find yourself the center of attention... It's not that they hate you. It's that, well... We're different." — Aunt Jet "She had the gift of magic. And it was this very gift that saved her life." — Aunt Frances "Be careful what you wish for." — Aunt Jet “She preferred cats to human beings and turned down every offer from the men who fell in love with her.” — Practical Magic (novel) "The reason you're here and you don't know why is because I sent for you." — Sally "We need a full coven." — Aunt Frances “The moon is always jealous of the heat of the day, just as the sun always longs for something dark and deep.” — Practical Magic (novel) “I think if you lifted my heart to your ear, probably you could hear the ocean.”— Sally “Hands up. ladies. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.” — Aunt Frances “Of course you're going to see me again. We'll grow old together. It's going to be you and me living in a big house... these two old biddies with all these cats. I bet we even die on the same day.” — Sally "On Halloween they all jump off the roof and fly!" — Ice Cream Boy “I never even believed in happiness. I didn’t think it existed. Now look at me. I’m ready to believe in just about anything.” — Practical Magic (novel) "With the sweetness, comes the sour." — Gillian