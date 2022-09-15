Calling all Potterheads: Halloween is almost here, and you can take some of the magic of Hogwarts Castle home with you, thanks to Pottery Barn Teen’s Harry Potter decor collection. Just like the shifting staircases, moving pictures, and jolly ghosts that haunt the hallowed halls of Hogwarts Castle, your place will come alive with Halloween decorations specially designed to add a touch of mystical magic to your space. Whether you’re dressing up as a witch or a wizard this Halloween, with just the wave of a wand you can set the scene for the ultimate Harry Potter-themed party this October with Harry Potter Pottery Barn pieces that are perfect for Halloween.
On a chilly autumn night, you can throw an epic Gryffindor-style sleepover, complete with plush pillows, glow-in-the-dark decorations, and projected star lights that dance on the ceiling while you slumber. You can even line your halls with flickering candles with the Nagiri candelabra for a haunted castle effect. Feel free to whip up a batch of your own “pumpkin pasties” too, just like on the Hogwarts Express, for you and your crew to enjoy while you marathon-watch the iconic movies all night. Keep scrolling to check out the most magical Halloween decor from Pottery Barn Teen’s Harry Potter collection that you’ll want to accio into your home ASAP.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.