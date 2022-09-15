Calling all Potterheads: Halloween is almost here, and you can take some of the magic of Hogwarts Castle home with you, thanks to Pottery Barn Teen’s Harry Potter decor collection. Just like the shifting staircases, moving pictures, and jolly ghosts that haunt the hallowed halls of Hogwarts Castle, your place will come alive with Halloween decorations specially designed to add a touch of mystical magic to your space. Whether you’re dressing up as a witch or a wizard this Halloween, with just the wave of a wand you can set the scene for the ultimate Harry Potter-themed party this October with Harry Potter Pottery Barn pieces that are perfect for Halloween.

On a chilly autumn night, you can throw an epic Gryffindor-style sleepover, complete with plush pillows, glow-in-the-dark decorations, and projected star lights that dance on the ceiling while you slumber. You can even line your halls with flickering candles with the Nagiri candelabra for a haunted castle effect. Feel free to whip up a batch of your own “pumpkin pasties” too, just like on the Hogwarts Express, for you and your crew to enjoy while you marathon-watch the iconic movies all night. Keep scrolling to check out the most magical Halloween decor from Pottery Barn Teen’s Harry Potter collection that you’ll want to accio into your home ASAP.

Hogwarts Castle Night Sky Projector Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Night Sky Projector Pottery Barn Teen $169 See On Pottery Barn Teen This Hogwarts Night Sky Projector is a must-have for setting an enchanted vibe at your Halloween party, Harry Potter-themed sleepover, or even as decor in your dorm room. Gilded in shimmering gold resin, the castle figurine casts a glow on your ceiling and walls that depicts sparkling stars and soaring owls.

Dark Mark Table Lamp Harry Potter Dark Mark Table Lamp Pottery Barn Teen $249 See On Pottery Barn Teen This Dark Mark will light up your nightstand as a table lamp, featuring the infamous Death Eater symbol in a rustic chrome finish.

He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named Pillow Harry Potter He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named Pillow Pottery Barn Teen $50 See On Pottery Barn Teen Decorate your wizard chambers with a “He Who Must Not Be Named” quote plush pillow to add an ominous touch to your spooky season decor.

Dark Mark Glow-in-the-Dark Pillow Cover Harry Potter Dark Mark Glow-in-the-Dark Pillow Cover Pottery Barn Teen $60 See On Pottery Barn Teen What’s scarier than being an ally to the “Dark Lord”? This luxe velvet pillowcase features a glow-in-the-dark embroidered Death Eater symbol that’ll surely scare all the witches and wizards that come through your Halloween party.

Nagini Candelabra Harry Potter Nagini Candelabra Pottery Barn Teen $129 See On Pottery Barn Teen Illuminate the halls of your castle with the Nagini snake candelabra that looks like it came straight out of a haunted house — or a haunted Hogwarts. Its golden sheen and intricate coils hold six candles, making it perfect for a spooky aesthetic.

Hogwarts Castle Light-Up Blackout Drapes Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Light-Up Blackout Drapes, Set of 2 Pottery Barn Teen $218 See On Pottery Barn Teen The secret to a good party is that lighting is everything. For a Halloween party, you’ll want to make sure the dance floor or lounge area is moody and illuminated, which makes these LED bulb blackout drapes that feature a print of Hogwarts Castle perfect for setting a moody scene. It’ll look as if you’re partying in the castle!

Dark Mark Glow-in-the-Dark Clock Harry Potter Dark Mark Glow-in-the-Dark Clock Pottery Barn Teen $79 See On Pottery Barn Teen This slithering silver skull and snake Dark Mark clock will totally fit in with the rest of your Halloween home decor. The power of You-Know-Who will radiate in your space, thanks to the clock’s bewitching glow-in-the-dark design.

Brass Nagini Wall Hook Harry Potter Brass Nagini Wall Hook Pottery Barn Teen $199 See On Pottery Barn Teen Finding an easy way to organize pesky jewelry can feel like magical miracle. Grab PB Teen’s Nagini Wall Hook for your closet, dorm wall, or as a decorative centerpiece in your hallway, and display Lord Voldemort’s sinister snake along with your favorite pieces.