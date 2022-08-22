Back To School
Magical Dorm Decor From Pottery Barn Teen's Harry Potter Collection.

You’ll want to accio these pieces ASAP.

By Olivia Cigliano
PB Teen

If you’re heading off to “muggle” Hogwarts, aka college, you’re probably thinking about how you’re going to decorate your dorm for the new school year. It can be overwhelming to pick out each decor piece for your college vibe, on top of preparing for classes and packing up your room back home. Pottery Barn Teen’s Harry Potter dorm decor for 2022 has tons of iconic pieces to help you stay organized and turn your boring dorm space into an enchanted chamber for practicing all those spells and potions.

Whatever your major is at college, whether it’s similar to “Herbology,” “Defense Against The Dark Arts,” “Astronomy,” or “History of Magic,” you’ll want to create a cozy space for long study sessions as you earn your degree. When you’re shopping for dorm decor, it’s important to grab things that are as functional as they are stylish, since you only have so much space on your side of the dorm room. Linens, lighting, and storage are essentials for your home away from home, and Pottery Barn Teen has you covered with all kinds of Harry Potter-themed dorm items.

With decor inspired by the Wizarding World, you can match your room decor to your Hogwarts house for an extra dose of academic inspiration. Embody the courage of Gryffindor with Pottery Barn Teen’s crest trunk or be studious like a Ravenclaw and snuggle up with a chenille house throw blanket. Scroll through to check out the most magical dorm decor from Potter Barn Teen’s Harry Potter collection.

Hedwig Owl Lamp

If you’re heading off to school, you’ll need to take a magical creature along to help with your studies. This Hedwig owl lamp will keep you company as you practice spells and study for history exams.

Herbology Organic Sheet Set

Have the best night’s sleep surrounded by an enchanted herbology garden. Pottery Barn Teen’s new Harry Potter Herbology sheets let you rest among the colorful Mandrakes and other flora in soft organic cotton.

Golden Snitch Clock

Just like the pesky golden snitch in a game of Quidditch, this replica will have you chasing the clock before your early morning classes.

Chenille Hogwarts House Crest Throw

Rep your Hogwarts house with an ultra soft chenille blanket featuring your crest of choice. You can use it as a throw pillow or hang it like a tapestry for a cozy piece of decor.

Deathly Hallows Speaker

No dorm room is complete without a Bluetooth speaker to listen to music with during study sessions or bestie hangouts. This Harry Potter Deathly Hallows speaker will add a touch of gold to your space and set the vibe with your favorite playlists and podcasts.

Quidditch Hoops Jewelry Holder

Organizing jewelry can feel as difficult as catching the Golden Snitch, but it’s not impossible. You can hang necklaces, bracelets, and rings on this pegged Quidditch hoop organizer you can place on your bookshelf or vanity.

Marauder's Map Bath Mat

When you’re away at college, chances are you’ll find yourself “up to no good.” Say it proudly with this Marauder's Map bath mat that’ll add a funny touch to your dorm decor.

Mirror Of Erised With Hooks

The Mirror of Erised isn’t just a way to see your deepest desires reflected back at you — it’s also a really cute decor piece. This version comes with hooks to hang your striped ties, house robe, and dorm key.

Ravenclaw Trunk

A stylish trunk is a great way to create more storage and add decor to a small space. Obviously, you’ll want to pick out the trunk that reps the house the Sorting Hat assigned you to, then you can use it to safely store all your potions, wands, and textbooks in your dorm.

Winged Keys String Lights

Twinkly lights just got more magical with these Winged Key String Lights that come straight out of Harry Potter. You can hang these above your bed or desk for a cozy glow when your lights are low.