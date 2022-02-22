Did you know that birth charts aren’t just exclusive to human beings? Everything that’s ever been started has a birth chart, whether it be a life, a relationship, a business, or in this case, a country. The birth of the United States on July 4, 1776 not only means that this country is a Cancer sun, but it also means that America is about 246 years old, which is roughly how long is takes for Pluto — the planet of power, transformation, and rebirth — to complete its trip around the zodiac. As the slowest moving (dwarf) planet in the cosmos (as well as the one farthest away from the sun), Pluto returns are incredibly significant, not only because Pluto is an incredibly powerful planet, but because of how incredibly rare they are. Many things don’t last long enough to experience a Pluto return, but luckily, the U.S. made it through each of Pluto’s transits around the zodiac, making the U.S. Pluto return on Feb. 22, 2022 an incredibly significant moment, astrologically.

While Pluto has technically been in Capricorn since Nov. 26, 2008, Pluto hasn’t reached the exact position of where it lies in the birth chart of the U.S. until now. Since this is such a slow moving planet, the effects of Pluto have been culminating for quite some time, but now that this transit is exact (and will remain that way until March 10), the effects of this return will likely be far more noticeable now.

In Capricorn, Pluto’s seeking to transform structure, limits, and systems — which is a challenging task, considering many of these systems have been around for about 246 years. As a cardinal earth sign, Capricorn is a sign all about upholding rules and boundaries, but can oftentimes become a bit too fixated on tradition. The Pluto return of the U.S. will likely coincide with a destruction of certain traditions, and this transformation is long overdue.

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

When Is The USA’s Pluto Return, And What Does It Mean For You?

In America’s birth chart, Pluto is returning on the auspicious date known as Twosday Tuesday (aka 2/22/2022) to the second house of money, possessions, and resources, a pretty significant topic for this country. One thing that comes to mind is the increased concern about student loan forgiveness, and how the leaders of this country intend on handling that, along with the financial stress that many Americans have been under following since the beginning of 2020. With Pluto ruling over transformation, we’ll likely see a significant change take place pertaining to how this country handles finances, and in more ways than one.

Cryptocurrency has become increasingly popular in the U.S. over recent years, potentially leading to a major shift in how actual money is exchanged. The end may be near when it comes to cash exchange, specifically when it comes to coins. In fact, the U.S. Mint announced that they will stop producing pennies beginning this year, and will make its final batch on April 3, 2023 — less than a month after Pluto briefly shifts into Aquarius. (Pluto will eventually retrograde back into Capricorn on June 12, 2023, before leaving Capricorn for good on November 19, 2024.) While these changes definitely won’t take place overnight, the current position of Pluto is sure to get the ball rolling.