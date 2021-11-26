Black Friday is here, and the thrifty holiday can help you save on games that’ll keep you playing for days. If you’re looking for some of the latest titles, you won’t want to sleep on these discounts on games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Just Dance 2022. Here’s what to shop for during the PlayStation Store Black Friday 2021 sale, because the price cuts are so good.

Whether you’ve just scored a new Playstation 5 setup or you’re gaming on a PS4, you may be thinking about stocking up on games this Black Friday. The shopping holiday is one of the best times to load up on titles because there are discounts as major as 40% off. Even newer releases like Just Dance 2022, which debuted in stores on Nov. 4, have huge discounts that’ll save you a lot of cash.

As you’re scoping out gifts for yourself and others, check out the Playstation Store Black Friday 2021 sale before the lowest prices of the season are gone. The PlayStation Store deals are all available through Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so remember to complete your checkout before the prices go back up. In addition, each purchase gives you the digital download game version for PS4 and PS5, so even if you upgrade your console later, you’ll have the correct version of the game.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Spider-Man

The Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales game is compatible with PS4 and PS5 and places you in the shoes of Morales, who sports the suit in the iconic reversed color scheme, opposite of his mentor Peter Parker. Fight to save New York as you’re harnessing your new powers and persona as the new Spider-Man.

40% Off The Standard Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales

2. Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game is 35% off, making the game a steal for enthusiasts of the Marvel Universe. Play as Star-Lord in this third-person action game. Fight the “interplanetary meltdown” with your crew of unlikely heroes and experience your fave movie characters virtually.

$38.99 Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game

3. Ratchet & Clank

The latest Ratchet & Clank game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is on sale, so if you didn’t grab it when it debuted in summer 2021, now is the time. The story deals with cross-dimensional worlds and an evil robotic emperor, so you can expect the fantasy fighter game to be as entertaining as past iterations.

29% Off Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Game

4. Just Dance

The latest iteration of Just Dance is Just Dance 2022, and during the PlayStation Store’s Black Friday 2021 sale, you can save 40% off the price. With new tracks and environments, you won’t want to stop hitting the moves. There are no accessories required to track your movement, either, because you can download the companion app for free.

$20 Off Just Dance 2022

5. Life Is Strange

The popular Life Is Strange franchise offers a fun approach to role play, and the PlayStation Store has the latest iteration, Life Is Strange: True Colors, marked down for Black Friday. Play as the new lead character Alex Chen in the third official installment and learn to embrace your supernatural powers as you uncover secrets in your small town.

35% Off Life Is Strange: True Colors

6. Kingdom Hearts

Fans of Disney can nab Kingdom Hearts III for a fraction of the price this Black Friday. If you didn’t get the game upon its 2019 release, you can save 75%. Follow Sora and his friends on an adventure in different Disney worlds and meet fan-favorite characters like Goofy and Donald Duck as you fight to stop the evil force who threatens the universe.

75% Off Kingdom Hearts III

There are plenty of other deals during PlayStation’s Black Friday sale, like fun expansion packs for The Sims 4 or award-winning games like Red Dead Redemption 2, so if you feel like browsing the sale, don’t hold back. Happy gaming!