It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and you can make a massive dent in your gift shopping by checking out Disney’s 2021 Black Friday sale. There are things for friends, parents, baby cousins, and even some items you yourself will want to snag. The best part of all is that the site-wide savings mean you can get merch and clothes inspired by all your favorite Disney movies for way cheaper than usual.

You’d be hard pressed to find a person that doesn’t love Disney. Even if they’re not the media company’s biggest fan, everyone has at least one Disney movie that’s stayed in their heart since childhood. And rest assured, there’s something from each and every beloved film on sale.

There are over 700 items being featured on Disney’s merch website, so to say it’s overwhelming is a definite understatement. All you need is the discount code “Magic,” and you can unlock this treasure trove for 20% off. While it’s not as great as actually taking everyone to one of your beloved parks, it’s a close second.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How long is Disney’s Black Friday sale?

You’re going to need to be rapid fire quick to get all these deals because Disney is having a one day and one day only Black Friday sale.

What’s included in Disney’s Black Friday sale?

I don’t think I could make it any clearer, but there are hundreds of thingamabobs and gizmos for 20% off. The world is your oyster. Whether your looking for colorful clothes the young kids in your life will love, more grown-up gear to show off your own fandom, or various toys and plushies that are sure to become beloved belongings, the Disney shop has it all and it’s all on sale right now.