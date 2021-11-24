Save 50% On Popular Nintendo Switch Games This Black Friday

Calling all gamers: The holiday sale you’ve been waiting for is finally here. Black Friday is just around the corner on Nov. 26, which means you can save big on those Nintendo Switch games you’ve had on your wishlist for months, and the console accessories you’ve been looking for an excuse to buy. From throwback games to super affordable Switch accessories, here are the sales to keep an eye on this week.

Not only is Black Friday a race against the clock—it’s a race to find the best deals, too. There’s basically a hot new Black Friday sale every other day, which can be great for your wallet, but not so much for your memory. Keeping track of all the best deals can be tricky, but don’t worry, because this list is here to help narrow down all your options to the most worth-while Nintendo Switch purchases of the season. It’s unclear how long these deals will last, but Black Friday season is almost over, so you should probably head over to checkout ASAP. Keep in mind that stores like Target and Walmart are closed on Thanksgiving Day, but you can still take advantage of the deals online.

Nintendo Switch Accessories

Looking to give your Switch a makeover? Save on all your favorite Nintendo Switch accessories with these deals from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.

$62 Nintendo Switch Joy Con Pair

There’s no deal listed on the Walmart site but this appears to usually sell for $10 to $15 more.

$49 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

There’s no deal listed on the Walmart site but this appears to usually sell for up to $70.

29% Off Nintendo Switch PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller

25% Off Nintendo Switch Travel Case

50% Off Nintendo Switch Joy Con Racing Wheel Two Pack

Games

Everyone knows the most expensive thing about owning a Switch are the games. Luckily, Nintendo is selling a wide selection of its most popular Nintendo Switch games for just $39.99 this season, so you can stock up on the games you’ve have your eye on.

32% Off Ring Fit Adventure

40% Off Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

33% Off Paper Mario

25% Off Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games

50% Off Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2

39% Off Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

33% Off The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

33% Off Super Mario Maker 2

33% Off New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

33% Off Kirby Star Allies

