These Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2021 deals include a sale on games and accessories.

Save 50% On Popular Nintendo Switch Games This Black Friday

Calling all gamers: The holiday sale you’ve been waiting for is finally here. Black Friday is just around the corner on Nov. 26, which means you can save big on those Nintendo Switch games you’ve had on your wishlist for months, and the console accessories you’ve been looking for an excuse to buy. From throwback games to super affordable Switch accessories, here are the sales to keep an eye on this week.

Not only is Black Friday a race against the clock—it’s a race to find the best deals, too. There’s basically a hot new Black Friday sale every other day, which can be great for your wallet, but not so much for your memory. Keeping track of all the best deals can be tricky, but don’t worry, because this list is here to help narrow down all your options to the most worth-while Nintendo Switch purchases of the season. It’s unclear how long these deals will last, but Black Friday season is almost over, so you should probably head over to checkout ASAP. Keep in mind that stores like Target and Walmart are closed on Thanksgiving Day, but you can still take advantage of the deals online.

Nintendo Switch Accessories

Looking to give your Switch a makeover? Save on all your favorite Nintendo Switch accessories with these deals from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.

$62 Nintendo Switch Joy Con Pair

There’s no deal listed on the Walmart site but this appears to usually sell for $10 to $15 more.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair, Neon Red and Neon Blue
Walmart
$62

$49 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

There’s no deal listed on the Walmart site but this appears to usually sell for up to $70.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Black
Walmart
$49

29% Off Nintendo Switch PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller

Nintendo PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Black
Amazon
$55
$39

25% Off Nintendo Switch Travel Case

Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case
Target
$20
$15

50% Off Nintendo Switch Joy Con Racing Wheel Two Pack

Rocketfish™ - Joy Con Racing Wheel Two Pack For Nintendo Switch & Switch OLED - Red/Blue
Best Buy
$10
$5

Games

Everyone knows the most expensive thing about owning a Switch are the games. Luckily, Nintendo is selling a wide selection of its most popular Nintendo Switch games for just $39.99 this season, so you can stock up on the games you’ve have your eye on.

32% Off Ring Fit Adventure

Ring Fit Adventure
Amazon
$80
$54

40% Off Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set Mario Edition - Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite
Best Buy
$100
$60

33% Off Paper Mario

Paper Mario: The Origami King
Target
$60
$40

25% Off Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020
Target
$40
$30

50% Off Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2
Target
$40
$20

39% Off Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Target
$33
$20

33% Off The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Target
$60
$40

33% Off Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2
Best Buy
$60
$40

33% Off New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Best Buy
$60
$40

33% Off Kirby Star Allies

Kirby Star Allies
Best Buy
$60
$40

As always, don’t forget to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before participating in any in-person Black Friday shopping.