As much as it pains me, a person born close to Halloween, to admit it, I understand that dark, creepy, scary Halloween decorations aren’t for everyone. Even so, a growing cohort of Halloween lovers have squashed the notion that the traditional look and feel of Halloween decor is the only way to celebrate the holiday. Enter: Pink-o-ween, the rapidly rising Halloween trend featuring exactly what its name suggests: pink Halloween decorations as far as the eye can see.

The result is exactly what you’d expect: adorable garland with pastel pink pumpkins, plush pillows with fuzzy pink ghouls, and the cutest little coquette ghost prints you’ve ever seen in your life. While this trend isn’t for everyone — we can’t all promise to swear off black and spooky for good — the girlies for whom coquette isn’t a trend but a lifestyle can rest easy knowing an orange pumpkin need not disrupt their space ever again.

Below, peep the pink Halloween decorations and home decor that’ll make anyone squeal with delight.

01 Bat Stained Glass Suncatcher Walmart $7.48 See on Walmart These bat-shaped, stained glass suncatchers feature varying shades of pink and pressed flowers in the center. Even better, when the light hits them, rainbows will dance across your walls.

02 Halloween Ghost Throw Blanket Microfiber Blanket $29.99 $22.99 See on Amazon Sale Casper may be friendly, but this throw looks 10 times more inviting. This super soft, reversible blanket features pink material dotted with white ghosts on one side and the opposite on the other.

03 Knit Quail Tail Cable Pumpkin Target $5 See on Target Perfect for the coziness of fall, this soft pink pumpkin features a chunky knit pattern reminiscent of your favorite fall sweater. Toss this on your bed or the couch for just the right touch of spooky.

04 Pink Bow Ghost Wall Art FunkyMonkeyPrintable on Etsy $4.74 See on Etsy Never in my life have I seen a cuter ghost and never in my life have I wanted to get something on my own wall faster. Not to mention, this print is sold as a downloadable file, so you can print it at any size and stick it in a frame of your choice.

05 Goblin & Ghoul Acrylic Ghost Cocktail Glasses Marshall's $14.99 See on Marshall's Award for the cutest seasonal cocktail glasses goes to these ghouls. Featuring curved stems and little ghost faces, these glasses are perfect for any Halloween party.

06 Lit Mr. Bones Pottery Barn $149 See on Pottery Barn This one’s for the girlies who love pink and Halloween equally. Lit Mr. Bones is positively itching for a spot on your front porch.

07 Large Mirrored Pink Glass & Foam Pumpkin Decoration Party City $19.99 See on Party City If you can’t get enough of the disco ball trend (hard same), the party doesn’t stop at disco balls. Now, anything can be a disco ball, including this pink pumpkin.

08 Multicolor Halloween Ghost Garland by Ashland® Michael's $19.99 $9.99 See on Michael's Featuring multi-colored orange, yellow, and, of course, pink ghosts, this sparkly garland is so cute, you’d be forgiven for leaving it up through Christmas.

09 Halloween Pillow Covers $23.99 See on Amazon At first glance, you wouldn’t even know these pink throw pillow covers are Halloween decor. With repeating textured ghosts the same color as the pillow itself, these cushions are an on-theme, subtle touch.

10 Pink Pumpkins Doormat SimplyBelleCreates on Etsy $45 See on Etsy Get the pink-o-ween vibes going before you even set foot in the door with this pink pumpkin-dotted doormat. With no squarely spooky elements, this mat can welcome guests to your home through the entire fall season.

11 12 pcs Pink Velvet Pumpkin Decor $19.99 See on Amazon Want to infuse pink-o-ween throughout the whole house on a budget? This pink pumpkin multi-pack has enough to go around for every single room.

12 RACHEL ZOE Shaped Vampire Lips Halloween Pillow Marshall's $16.99 See on Marshall's This changing sequin pillow swipes to reveal a set of vampire fangs, making it the perfect all-year option for anyone who never grew out of their Twilight phase.