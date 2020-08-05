These Clever Photo Dump Captions Are Perfect For Rounding Up Your Favorite Mems

This weekend, you might have plans to go camping, bike riding, or to the local beach with your best friends. You're prepping your camera now and deleting memes saved to your phone to make room for a boatload of sunset selfies and close-ups of your toes dipped in the sand. When you get home, you'll likely post this fresh content onto your feed with one of these photo dump captions for Instagram.

Photo dumps, which are one of the latest trends on social media, let users round up the memories they're making during a day trip or cozy night at home in one place. Instead of selecting two or three high-quality photos in their camera roll — and subsequently figuring out where they'd fit in a layout of their upcoming feed — users are opting to tap "share" right away and post their summer moments as they're happening, or soon after. On top of this, they're caring less about editing their photos so the shadows and highlights are perfectly balanced or the colors look Insta-worthy.

It's the perfect trend for both social media lovers and those who enjoy posting sparingly, and it definitely makes the most of the "Select Multiple" feature on Instagram. In the past, you may have used this cool feature to post multiple selfies when you couldn't pick just one. But now, you can use it to round up your mems and "dump" them onto your feed, along with one of these photo dump captions.

Linda Raymond/E+/Getty Images

"Weekend photo dump." "These are the memories I never want to forget." "Dedicating this post to the best day ever." "Enjoying the little things in life." "Would you look at this perfect weekend?" "Life is what happens while you scroll through Instagram." "There she goes, romanticizing her life again." "Want to make some memories? Cool. Me, too." "Post more unedited pictures." "I'm just grateful that moments like these can exist." "Oh, to have these kinds of days every day." "Just another roundup of my week." "Photo dumps are like vlogs, but in pictures." "Welcome to the best days of my life." "What's been happening lately..." "Excuse me, we have memories to make." "I'm just going to dump my entire weekend here, OK?" "A casual reminder that life can be so lovely." "Swipe for lots of good vibes and tan lines." "Clearly, I couldn't pick just one photo to post from this day." "I actually mean it when I say, 'I love it here.'" "Highly considering going to the craft store and turning these pictures into a scrapbook." "There's a sweet surprise at the end of this photo dump." "This is what happens when you have a backyard photo shoot." "Everything I need is in this photo dump." "Which picture gives you heart eyes the most?" "Summer moments captured circa yesterday." "I got my latest film roll developed, so naturally here's a dump of what was on it." "Best friends who take a thousand pictures together, stay together." "And nobody checked their phone once." "Here's some inspo for your next itinerary." "Should we do it all again next weekend?" "Feeling so lucky and in love with my life." 'You guys take too many pictures.' Said no one ever." "Found something unexpectedly, and had to share it." "A sweet glimpse into my life." "Let me introduce you to my people." "Swipe left, besties." "A photo dump a day keeps the bad vibes away." "Turn on your AirDrop. I have a lot of pictures to send you." "POV: You were hanging out with us." "Pics or it didn’t happen." "One subtle flex after the next." "Just chilling, how about you?" "A little haul of my life." "The category is: my life." "Tell me you love life, without telling me you love life." "Don’t forget to take pics." "Selfies on selfies on selfies." "Never will I ever post just one picture."