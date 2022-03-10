Pete Davidson has been keeping busy lately between Saturday Night Live and dating Kim Kardashian, but it seems the comedian has added something else to his resume — bar investor. Fittingly, Pete Davidson’s Pebble Bar in New York City is a former SNL hotspot located in Midtown Manhattan at 67 W 49th St, and it’s already hosted the likes of Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, and Jason Momoa. Thanks to its celeb clientele and ties to Saturday Night Live, it’s sure to attract both tourists and A-list celebrities looking to grab a drink or hang out with friends in the “city that never sleeps.”

The bar and restaurant is co-owned and operated by Noah Bernamoff, Julian Brizzi, Matt Kliegman, Carlos Quirarte, and Matthew Charles. Before becoming Pebble Bar, the four-story townhouse at Rockefeller Center was Hurley’s, a popular spot for late night TV stars like Johnny Carson, David Letterman, and tons of SNL cast members. In fact, the bar was nicknamed “Studio 1-H,” which plays off of Saturday Night Live’s infamous Studio 8H. However, Hurley’s closed its doors in 2000, but now, Pebble Bar is looking to attract a similar crowd to its newly renovated space.

Having celebrity investors like Davidson, music producer Mark Ronson, Succession’s Nicholas Braun, actor Justin Theroux, and SNL alum Jason Sudeikis definitely helps to boost Pebble Bar’s cool cred for anyone looking to visit this new NYC watering hole.

Pebble Bar’s decor also adds to the bar’s sleek ambience. Each floor is designed to bring “the late night, creative New York City energy to life,” according to the press release, and each space has its own vibe as well. The fun starts on the second floor, which has a glass and brass bar that overlooks 6th Avenue with plenty of dark stone standing tables. It’s the perfect place to grab a happy hour drink with your work besties or catch up with old friends you haven’t seen in a while.

If you’d rather sit and relax as you enjoy Pebble Bar’s delicious food menu, you’ll want to make reservations for the third floor. There you’ll find a moody and dark blue 35-seat dining room, which not only fits the creative NYC late night vibe but also makes this a romantic date night spot. Perhaps Davidson will even take Kardashian on a dinner date to Pebble Bar to try out their marble-lined oyster bar, which is also on the third floor.

Of course, the coolest and most exclusive space in Pebble Bar is the top floor, which is also called Johnny’s. This 50-person private event space is only accessible by an elevator and a secret door in Rockefeller Center. It would make a perfect after party spot for the Saturday Night Live cast and crew since they wouldn’t have to travel far. While Pebble Bar just opened its doors on Feb. 28, Johnny’s has already seen its first big A-list celebrity event. Robert Pattinson reportedly hosted an “after after party” for the premiere of The Batman at Johnny’s on March 1, and memorably played Kanye West songs all night, according to Page 6. This private space features a more cozy decor aesthetic with a corner bar overlooking 6th Avenue, Gachot sofas, and a classic black piano.

While planning a party of your own at Johnny’s for big celebrations sounds fun, dinner at Pebble Bar with your BFFs or partner is must-do as well. The bar is open 5 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday, and it’s open until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. If you go on a Saturday, you may just run into a few Saturday Night Live cast members after the show wraps.

Along with a drink, foodies can order something delicious like a Whole Maine Lobster, Pretzel Bites with Creole mustard, or Steak Tartare with truffle aioli, brioche, and cured egg yolk. There’s also a dessert menu which includes a Burnt Cheesecake with brandy caramel and a Whipped Chocolate Ganache with passion fruit and maldon salt. Whether a trip to New York City is on your bucket list or you’re a Big Apple local, be sure to add Pebble Bar to your to-do list.