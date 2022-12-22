Paris Hilton will forever reign as the queen of pink and sparkly accessories, and she just dropped a houseware and kitchen line with Amazon that is so her. Besides the expected pink theme, the collection has so many bedazzled yet functional gadgets that join her signature aesthetic with cooking and entertaining. Imagine heart-shaped charcuterie boards, pink and gold knives, and an iconic teapot that says “That’s Hot.” The line totally plays into the #Barbiecore trend, but we know Hilton’s always been in her own special category of pinkalicious. Here’s what’s in the new Paris Hilton Housewares Collection that you can shop on Amazon right now.

It’s always exciting when “adult” home tools take a playful twist, because, like Hilton, life is all about being true to your inner glitter and surrounding yourself with joy-sparking items that make you say “loves it.” The suite of home items are both kitschy and chic, with adorable heart motifs, shiny gold hardware, and a palette of soft pastels and neutrals. The Y2K icon wrote on Instagram, “I made sure every item feels fun and unique so you can sliv your best life while having fun and getting creative in the kitchen.”

The new Amazon drop includes a variety of over 35 glamorous appliances and accessories that has something to give everyone’s kitchen a pink pick-me-up. There are sleek, non-stick pot and pan sets, a line of rhinestone-encrusted drinkware, and even mirrored cosmetic mini fridges for self-care fans. On top of not-so-basic kitchen essentials like gold knife sets and pink kitchen utensil, Hilton also dropped in some surprises to inspire fun confectionary creations.

You can grab the chocolate heart molds to make small lollipops or a large, smashable chocolate heart shell for a cute dessert project. There’s also a baking bundle that includes diamond and unicorn-shaped cookie cutters, complete with a baking sheet and reusable piping bags. Coffee and tea drinkers will love Hilton’s catchphrase teapot (it turns hot pink when the decal activates with heat) or the gold French press coffee maker that comes with a precious heart-shaped coffee scoop. To go with your favorite rosé, you can also shop fab wine chiller sets in gold, black, and white, which come with a bottle opener and diamond wine stopper.

If you’re not already sliving for this line, the Paris Hilton Housewares Collection is more affordable than it looks, because her Amazon shop prices range from $19.99 - $129.99. Whether you’re looking to add a little sparkle to your space, shopping for cute Valentine’s home accessories, or simply adding to your home’s “Barbie Dreamhouse” theme, check out Hilton’s new houseware for home chef and princess-approved pieces.