Orange chicken is a zesty and delicious comfort food that you could eat whenever. No one makes it quite like Panda Express, but TikTokers are trying with their own copycat recipes. As a home chef yourself, you've got to check out the orange chicken recipes on TikTok that are trending right now. Each recipe is a little different depending on what ingredients are used, but the end result is always something tasty that can be served with fried rice, chow mein, or your favorite veggies.
Orange you glad you live in a time when you can just scroll through the #OrangeChicken tag on TikTok to find tons of easy-to-follow tutorials? It really is the best time to perfect your cooking skills in the kitchen. You could even plan a cute date night at home with your partner where you make orange chicken together. All you need to do is pick one of these 10 TikTok orange chicken recipes to follow. There are recipes that are supposed to taste just like Panda Express and some that are keto-friendly. If you can't decide on just one, try them all. After all, you really could eat orange chicken every day of the week.