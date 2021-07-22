35 Olympics 2021 Captions For All Your Winning Snaps
Ready, set, *gold*.
The Olympics are finally happening, which means it’s time for you to break out your patriotic gear and wave your flags proudly in support of your fave team. After a year-long hiatus, the Summer Games are sure to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. This historic event is precisely why you need Olympics 2021 captions to document your unique viewing experience.
Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to resume activities they did before the pandemic, you and your crew are planning a few fun watch parties. After all, you want your besties by your side as you cheer on the “GOAT” Simone Biles and iconic Naomi Osaka. Keep in mind that the Tokyo Olympics are being highly scrutinized due to COVID-19-related issues — with Japan currently dealing with low vaccination rates while under their fourth coronavirus state of emergency — so it’s best to be ready for a full Olympics cancellation in the 11th hour. If that happens, then perhaps you should consider hosting your own Olympics, à la The Office, with your friends, in the comfort and safety of one of your homes.
Either way, just like these athletes have prepared for their big Olympics moment(s), you should be prepared to post all your snaps right away with Olympics 2021 Instagram captions. You could even use some of these Olympics quotes for big athletic moments in your life when you’re swimming in the pool or playing basketball with your friends. A good Summer Olympics caption will guarantee you win gold on social media no matter what.
- “Winning doesn't always mean being first. Winning means you're doing better than you've ever done before.” — Bonnie Blair
- “Lord of the Olympic rings.”
- “If you dream and allow yourself to dream, you can do anything.” — Clara Hughes
- “You can’t put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get.” — Michael Phelps
- “Going for gold.”
- “Never quit. Never give up.” — Gabby Douglas
- “First is the worst. Second is the best.”
- “Water you doing? I’m watching the Olympics.”
- “Practice does not make perfect. Only perfect practice makes perfect.” — Vince Lombardi
- “If watching the Olympics was an Olympic sport, I’d win gold.”
- “Every four years or so, I care about sports.”
- “You think your team’s gonna win? Don’t gold your breath.”
- “Failure I can live with; not trying is what I can’t handle.” — Sanya Richards-Ross
- “Run, Forrest, run!” — Forrest Gump
- “That face when even your eyeliner is sticking the landing.”
- “Wine out. Game on.”
- “If you don’t try to win, you might as well hold the Olympics in somebody’s backyard.” — Jesse Owens
- “The vault in our stars.”
- “She's a runner, she's a track star.” — Mooski, “Track Star”
- “The Japlan is to watch the Tokyo Olympics.”
- “If you fail to prepare, you’re prepared to fail.” — Mark Spitz
- “We are the champions, my friends!” — Queen, “We Are the Champions”
- “I get a kick out of the Olympics.”
- “You just got served.”
- “I’m on board with skateboarding at the Olympics.”
- “Yeah, I wanna win, but no matter what, win or lose, at the end of the day... I'm not you... so it's still a good day.” — Brink!
- “Enjoying the Olympics one splash at a time.”
- “When I dip, you dip, we dip!” — Freak Nasty, “Da’ Dip”
- “Gold’s more my color than silver.”
- “Surf’s up!”
- “We like sportz and we don't care who knows.” — The Lonely Island, “We Like Sportz”
- “Ready, set, gold!”
- “Part of being a champ is acting like a champ.” — Nancy Kerrigan
- “We’re all winners here.”
- “It was worth the wait.”