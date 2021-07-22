22 ‘The Office’ Olympics Episode Quotes For Captions That'll Win Gold

As far as entertainment goes, there’s only one sporting event that can compete with the official Olympic Games. That event is Office Olympics. In Season 2, Episode 3 of The Office, Jim organizes the first-ever Office Olympics for the Dunder Mifflin crew while Michael is out with Dwight. Jim puts in a lot of effort to make sure the day is a success, but you definitely don’t have to work as hard because you have these The Office Olympics episode quotes for captions whenever you want to post your own athletic snaps to the ‘Gram.

With the Tokyo Olympics finally underway, you’ve got plans to watch the games with your besties at home. You might even want to put together your own backyard Summer Olympics to celebrate with events from the “Games of the 1st Dunder Mifflin Olympiad,” like Flonkerton and Dunderball. Whatever the situation may be, you’ll need to be prepared with some good Instagram captions for your fave photos. Instead of trying to come up with something on your own, which can honestly feel like its own Olympic sporting event, you can just use any of these quotes from The Office.

The athletes at the 2021 Olympic Games are already dealing with so much; they not only have the nerves from having to perform on a global stage, but there are several COVID-19-related issues currently with Japan under its fourth coronavirus state of emergency and low vaccination rates. Needless to say, this year’s event should not be taken lightly. But given the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to resume activities they did before the pandemic, you can still have some fun with your close friends cheering on your favorite athletes with the help of your favorite office crew.

Hopefully, these The Office quotes get you a gold yogurt lid medal or two, aka tons of likes from your friends. All you need to do is pick The Office Olympics quotes that fit best with whatever snaps you’ve got. It’s easier than trying to stuff a bunch of M&M’s in your mouth like Kevin.