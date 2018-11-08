Cue the classical music — it’s nutcracker season, people! Soon enough, snowflakes will be touching the ground and the tip of your nose. Maybe you’re already bundled up in blanket scarves and putting on mittens before walking outside to grab a cup of hot chocolate. The world smells like marshmallows, your favorite radio stations are playing holiday songs, and it’s time to whip out that holiday decor. Spread the seasonal cheer with a stringing of Christmas lights, a frosted wreath for the door, and if you’re going classic, an old-fashioned nutcracker to perch atop a perfectly garland-clad mantle. If this sounds like you, you’re going to need a few nutcracker quotes for Instagram to level up your holiday snaps.

You may have fallen in love with those little nutcrackers around your house when you were a kid (or just couldn’t help laughing at the endless nutcracker puns at your disposal). Your mom put them out in the kitchen, and at first you thought they were intimidating. Just like the Grinch, those wooden soldiers looked like they were about to steal the Christmas spirit from your home and send it elsewhere. You thought to yourself, "No way," and then continued to sing about gingerbread cookies and gold tinsel on the tree. (Buddy the Elf would be so proud.)

Now, you've come to love those sweet additions to your decor. Every year, you put them up in your own space and give them a home for a few months amongst your trees, snowmen, and sparkly lights. You've found clever ones that look like elves or characters from movies. Maybe you even have a life-size one that makes an appearance at your annual holiday party. (That nutcracker is a crowd favorite, and notably the guest of honor, too.)

The only thing missing from your routine, as of right now, is a post on social media showing that you're ready for the holidays. Snag one of these 30 nutcracker puns and quotes for a cheerful caption and post a picture of that decor. All set? OK, time to go dashing through the snow.

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

"Son of a nutcracker!" — Buddy the Elf, Elf "Nuts about you." "This is my holiday decor in a nutshell." "Going nutcrackers for the holidays." "'Tis the season for nutcrackers and cookies." "Deck the halls with nutcrackers." "All I want for Christmas is some more nutcrackers." "Coffee, Christmas music, and lots of nutcrackers." "Putting up my nutcrackers is always snow much fun." "Believe in the magic of the holidays and a nutcracker's tale." "This nutcracker is probably up to snow good." "Sleigh, nutcracker, sleigh." "But first, let me take an elfie." "It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Andy Williams "Keep calm and jingle on." "Merry everything and a happy always." "Candy cane wishes and nutcracker kisses." "It's a hot chocolate and nutcrackers kind of day." "Nothing but pies and walnuts for you." "The holidays are all about nutcrackers and cozying up by the fire." "Never underestimate my ability to buy another nutcracker." "Have yourself a very nutcracker holiday." “Got nuts?” “Oh, nuts! It’s Christmas!” “What’s crackin?” “I can go from witch to nutcracker overnight.” “I hope your holiday is all it’s cracked up to be.” “Merry Christmas from your favorite nut job.” “I’m not a player, I just crush a lot.” “If you think I won’t post a nutcracker pun, you’re completely nuts.”

The excitement for the holidays is real — am I right? You're oddly prepared to deal with the lines at the mall, and you’ve scoped out the wrapping paper you want to buy for your presents. Maybe they’re already wrapped and ready to go. Gift exchanges have been arranged, and parties have been marked in your calendar for a while now. There’s just one more thing you need to complete the holiday vibe: Your post and a couple plays of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" will surely do the trick.