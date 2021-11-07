It may be autumn, the season of brisk chills and cloudy days, but things are heating up this week. It all begins with a Mercury-Mars conjunction, with the planet of communication joining forces with the planet of instinct, you may feel an overwhelming desire to mean what you say and say what you mean. While this can give you immense motivation and clarity, it can also least to impulsive behavior, so make sure to take a deep breath before taking action. Either way, November 8, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — so if you happen to be a water sign, listen up.

However, despite how much you may feel like charging forward, the universe may be encouraging you to stay put. As of Nov. 10, that Mercury-Mars conjunction will also square off with inhibiting and imposing Saturn, making sure you’re aware of every roadblock that may be standing in your way. This can make you feel a bit like you’re pressing on the gas pedal and the brake at the same time, leaving you feeling stranded where you are.

Instead of forcing yourself to produce results and march into the future, take a moment to fully immerse yourself in the here and now. On Nov. 12, the sun will form a creative and romantic trine with dreamy Neptune, encouraging you to let go of your ego and your ideas of productivity and enjoy the spirituality that’s central to your being. By Nov. 13, Mercury will oppose capricious and rebellious Uranus, showing you that things are about to get much more interesting.

Here’s why water signs are feeling this week’s energy:

Cancer: You’re Taking Risks And Making Things So Much More Interesting

Your imagination is opening up in a beautiful way this week, Cancer. You may find your mind wandering to places you’ve never even daydreamed about before, showing you innovative new ways to not only see the world, but also create art. You’re experimenting in your imagination, but your subconscious is absorbing all of the revelations you’re making. Give yourself space to wander off to new places — both internally and externally — because you’re embracing breakthroughs that enhance your spirit.

Scorpio: Romance Is Swirling Around You Like A Pink Cloud

Do you feel butterflies in your stomach? Do you feel like you’re crushing on someone new? Do you maybe just find yourself thinking about love and wanting more of it? If you’ve answered “yes” to any of these questions, then you’re already feeling what this week’s horoscope has in store for you. The cosmos are activating your inner romantic and reminding you of the magic that exists within the world. Allow yourself to be enchanted. Give in to the beauty of the moment. This is what you live for, Scorpio.

Pisces: You’re Ready To Embrace The Unknown And See The World

You’re expanding, Pisces. This week, you might feel bigger than you did before, as though you’re radiating a more powerful energy than you have in the past. Don’t make yourself small to please others. Don’t hold back to protect yourself from taking a risk. It’s new experiences that are allowing your soul to expand. Experiences that show you that the world is so much bigger than you once thought. It’s easy to get stuck in your own little corner, and yet, there’s a vast universe out there to explore if you so desire.