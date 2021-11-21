If you’re going into this week feeling tired, sluggish, and maybe even overwhelmed, don’t be too hard on yourself. After all, you may still dealing with the hangover effects of the lunar eclipse that took place last week, which can feel so much heavier and intense than that of a full moon. Before you start believing you’re past this energy, think again. Eclipse season is still underway and it’s only the calm before the storm, thanks to the fact that a solar eclipse is scheduled for next week. In the meantime, November 22, 2021 will be the worst week for these unlucky zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — and eclipse season may not be the only reason why.

As of this week, Sagittarius season is fully underway, spreading its fiery and chaotic energy throughout the cosmos. When the sun is in Sagittarius, spontaneity reigns over careful planning, which can leave grounded and organized earth signs feeling more stressed than usual. Sagittarius is an uninhibited ball of energy that flies wherever it pleases, trusting that it will land somewhere interesting. Practical earth signs often prefer knowing what to expect and what the destination will be.

If your sun or rising sign happens to follow under Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn, you may even feel more emotional than you usually do during Sagittarius season. It could leave earth signs feeling more introverted, introspective, and sensitive as they explore their inner worlds and embrace the spiritual healing that everyone requires eventually. Luckily, Sagittarius season will also strengthen their relationship with their hearts, helping them reconnect with their most intrinsic needs.

Here’s what earth signs could experience this week:

Dmitry Ageev / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Taurus: You May Feel The Weight Of Unfinished Business

As of this week, emotional, financial, and energetic debts may become more apparent in your life, Taurus. It’s easy to put these things off, saying you’ll deal with them later, but it may be harder to start fresh when you’ve still got the weight of your past hanging over you. This is a beautiful time to start thinking of how you can finally tie off loose ends, freeing up so much space in your life. Accepting that something is truly over is not always easy, but living in the past will only make it harder to move on.

Virgo: You Could Feel A Need To Return To What Feels Familiar

Your heart may start to feel more sensitive as of this week, Virgo. You may notice that without proper rest and the compassion that you require, you could eventually start to feel like you’re running on empty. Now is a beautiful time to prioritize spending more time in spaces that feel sacred and familiar to you, such as your home, your hometown, or even with a group of people who feel like family. Whenever you feel lost, you can always return to the place that makes you feel like you’re truly supposed to be there.

Capricorn: Your Spiritual Needs Require Your Attention

Even if you don’t consider yourself to be a spiritual person, everyone has a spiritual side that can look incredibly unique. The simple act of going on a walk, writing in your journal, lighting a candle, saying a prayer, or going to therapy are all spiritual things and they can make you feel so much lighter. As of this week, you may begin to realize all the ways you need to revamp your spiritual practice so that it suits you. Don’t let anyone tell you what spirituality is supposed to look like. There is no right answer, only that it feels healing.